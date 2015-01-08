LONDON Jan 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by 72 to 76 points, or as much as 1.2 percent higher, on Thursday, according
to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.8 percent at 6,419.83 points on
Wednesday.
* TESCO : Tesco delivered its first salvo in a fight back against
the growth of discount supermarkets on Thursday by cutting the price of hundreds
of branded products such as Hovis bread, Kellogg's cornflakes and Stella Artois
lager. Tesco's new head Dave Lewis is due to outline his turn-around plan later
on Thursday when he updates on trading. Analysts expect Tesco's UK like-for-like
sales over Christmas to have fallen 2.0-4.3 percent.
* MARKS & SPENCER : Tesco's rival Marks & Spencer also issues a
trading update on Thursday.
* STANDARD CHARTERED : Standard Chartered is closing the
bulk of its global equities business and axing 4,000 retail banking jobs as
Peter Sands moves to aggressively cut costs to reverse the Asia-focused bank's
fortunes, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)