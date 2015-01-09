European shares inch higher as Brexit divorce process set to begin
LONDON, March 29 European shares edged higher on Wednesday as Britain was set to formally trigger divorce proceedings with the European Union it joined in 1973.
LONDON Jan 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 6 points lower, or 0.1 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 2.3 percent at 6,569.96 points in the previous session.
* Investors await U.S. job growth data later in the session. Employers probably added 240,000 jobs to their payrolls last month after November's outsized 321,000 increase, according to a Reuters survey of economists.
* Focus will be on commodity stocks as oil prices headed for a seventh weekly loss, with key producers showing no signs of cutting output in the face of a global supply glut.
* China's annual consumer inflation hovered at a near five-year low of 1.5 percent in December, little changed from November's levels, signalling persistent weakness in the economy but giving policymakers more room to ease policy to support growth.
* London copper was little changed near 4-1/2-year lows and was set to chalk up a fourth weekly loss because of continuing worries about demand from top consumer China and fragile growth in Europe.
* TUI GROUP - The world's largest leisure tourism company is buying luxury cruise ship MS Europa 2 for 278 million euros ($328 million) in cash and debt, a spokesman said on Thursday, to bolster results at its Hapag-Lloyd cruise business.
March 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Wednesday as Britain submits formal notice of its intention to leave the European Union, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.