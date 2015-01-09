LONDON Jan 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 6 points lower, or 0.1 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 2.3 percent at 6,569.96 points in the previous session.

* Investors await U.S. job growth data later in the session. Employers probably added 240,000 jobs to their payrolls last month after November's outsized 321,000 increase, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

* Focus will be on commodity stocks as oil prices headed for a seventh weekly loss, with key producers showing no signs of cutting output in the face of a global supply glut.

* China's annual consumer inflation hovered at a near five-year low of 1.5 percent in December, little changed from November's levels, signalling persistent weakness in the economy but giving policymakers more room to ease policy to support growth.

* London copper was little changed near 4-1/2-year lows and was set to chalk up a fourth weekly loss because of continuing worries about demand from top consumer China and fragile growth in Europe.

* TUI GROUP - The world's largest leisure tourism company is buying luxury cruise ship MS Europa 2 for 278 million euros ($328 million) in cash and debt, a spokesman said on Thursday, to bolster results at its Hapag-Lloyd cruise business.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)