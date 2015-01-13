LONDON Jan 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16 to 19 points lower, or down as much as 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed flat in percentage terms at 6,501.42 points in the previous session.

* Global oil prices continued the week's rout with benchmark Brent crude falling for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday to its lowest in almost six years, despite China reporting record crude imports.

* British retail spending growth slowed in December after consumers splashed out on November's "Black Friday" bargains and prices continued to fall broadly, industry data showed on Tuesday.

* German utility E.ON is reducing standard UK gas prices by 3.5 percent, equivalent to 24 pounds ($36) off an average annual household gas bill, it said on Tuesday.

* London copper slipped back towards a five-year low below the $6,000-mark, shrugging off benign trade data from top metals user China as further falls in oil markets soured broader appetite for commodities.

* China's December trade data beat expectations, as demand from a stronger U.S. economy helped offset weakness in Europe and Japan while Chinese bargain-shopping in commodities markets put a floor under sliding imports.

* DEBENHAMS - Britain's No.2 department store chain posted a fall in first-quarter sales, although there were signs of improvement over the key Christmas trading period.

* CAIRN ENERGY - Oil explorer Cairn Energy said on Tuesday it would focus on its drilling programme in Senegal this year where it made a series of successful oil finds in 2014.

* ASHMORE GROUP - Assets under management fell to $63.7 billion in the three months to end of December from 71.3 billion in the September quarter, the money manager said on Tuesday.

* MICHAEL PAGE - British staff recruitment firm Michael Page posted a 12.9 percent rise in underlying fourth-quarter fees on Tuesday, boosted by strong demand in all of its regions and adding to hopes that a global economic recovery is under way.

* MORRISONS - Britain's No. 4 grocer said its chief executive would step down after the firm posted the worst Christmas performance of Britain's listed supermarkets.

* MEGGITT - Wins a $31.7 million U.S. Marine Corps contract for Meggitt small arms trainer.

* PACE - British set-top box maker Pace said full-year revenue was expected to rise 6 percent, driven by increased demand for its new products.

* GREGGS - The British baker said it expected results for the year to beat its expectations after a strong Christmas period, when like-for-like sales increased by 8.2 percent.

For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Blaise Robinson)