LONDON, Jan 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 54 to 62 points, or 1 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial
* The UK blue chip index closed 2.4 percent lower on Wednesday at 6,388.46,
with a plunge in metals prices due to global growth concerns prompting jittery
investors to exit mining stocks.
* Britain's corporate governance policeman will study whether boards are
doing all they can to improve business standards and if investors get the best
advice on voting at annual meetings.
* HOUSEBUILDERS - British house prices rose at their slowest annual pace
since May 2013 at the end of last year, as tighter lending rules and a looming
national election weighed on buyer demand, an industry body said on Thursday.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - British finance minister George Osborne
said he would need to decide quickly about a sale of the government's stake in
the bailed-out Royal Bank of Scotland after May's election, adding he hoped to
be able to recover taxpayers' money.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
4imprint Group PLC Trading Update
Tullow Oil PLC Q4 2014 Trading Statement Release
Bovis Homes Group PLC Trading Statement for the year ended
31 December 2014
Mothercare PLC Q3 2014 Trading Statement Release
Booker Group PLC Q3 2014 Interim Management Statement
Release
Experian PLC Q3 2014 Interim Management Statement
Release
Associated British Trading Statement for the 16 weeks to
Foods PLC 3 January 2015
Home Retail Group PLC Q3 2014/2015 Trading Statement Release
JD Sports Fashion PLC Christmas Trading Statement Release
Goals Soccer Centres Post Close Trading Update
PLC
Moneysupermarket.Com Post-Close Trading Statement Release
Group PLC
Spectris PLC Q4 2014 Trading Statement Release
