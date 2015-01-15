LONDON, Jan 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 54 to 62 points, or 1 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 2.4 percent lower on Wednesday at 6,388.46, with a plunge in metals prices due to global growth concerns prompting jittery investors to exit mining stocks. * Britain's corporate governance policeman will study whether boards are doing all they can to improve business standards and if investors get the best advice on voting at annual meetings. * HOUSEBUILDERS - British house prices rose at their slowest annual pace since May 2013 at the end of last year, as tighter lending rules and a looming national election weighed on buyer demand, an industry body said on Thursday. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - British finance minister George Osborne said he would need to decide quickly about a sale of the government's stake in the bailed-out Royal Bank of Scotland after May's election, adding he hoped to be able to recover taxpayers' money. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: 4imprint Group PLC Trading Update Tullow Oil PLC Q4 2014 Trading Statement Release Bovis Homes Group PLC Trading Statement for the year ended 31 December 2014 Mothercare PLC Q3 2014 Trading Statement Release Booker Group PLC Q3 2014 Interim Management Statement Release Experian PLC Q3 2014 Interim Management Statement Release Associated British Trading Statement for the 16 weeks to Foods PLC 3 January 2015 Home Retail Group PLC Q3 2014/2015 Trading Statement Release JD Sports Fashion PLC Christmas Trading Statement Release Goals Soccer Centres Post Close Trading Update PLC Moneysupermarket.Com Post-Close Trading Statement Release Group PLC Spectris PLC Q4 2014 Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)