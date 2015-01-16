LONDON Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 52 to 64 points lower, or down as much as 0.8 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.7 percent higher at 6,498.78 points in the previous session.

* BP - The company will face a maximum fine of $13.7 billion under the Clean Water Act for its Gulf of Mexico oil spill, several billion less than feared, after a judge found on Thursday the size of the spill was smaller than the U.S. government claimed.

* BP said in a statement that it is reviewing the court's decision.

* Britain will launch a review to identify key risks to oil and gas production in response to the collapse in oil prices, after oil majors BP and ConocoPhillips said they were cutting more than 500 jobs in their North Sea operations.

* JD SPORTS - The company said its like-for-like store sales growth in continuing businesses during five week period up to 3 January 2015 was 12 percent.

* J SAINSBURY - The retailer said it intends to appoint Ernst & Young as auditor at its 2015 AGM following a recommendation by the audit committee to the board.

* MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM - The company expects full year revenues to grow by around 10 percent to 248 million pounds.

* RIO TINTO - Struggling Mongolia is hoping to drum up more foreign investor interest in its flagging mining industry after opening up an additional 10.1 million hectares (39,000 square miles) of territory for mining exploration. Copper from the giant Oyu Tolgoi mine run by Rio Tinto makes up 44 percent of the country's exports.

* Brent futures edged higher on Friday, holding above $48 a barrel on positive technical price momentum, although few analysts expect a strong rebound anytime soon as global output continues to outweigh demand.

* London copper also edged up after Beijing boosted lending measures but it was set to notch up its biggest weekly loss since 2011, hammered by bearish sentiment on global growth, with traders looking to sell into any rallies.

