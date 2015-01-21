LONDON, Jan 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 16 to 27 points, or 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial
* The FTSE 100 index closed 0.5 percent higher at 6,620.10 points on
Tuesday, after earlier reaching its highest point since the start of 2015 at
6,640.44 points.
* BHP BILLITON - The world's largest miner said on Wednesday it
would cut its spending on shale drilling over the next six months as it looks to
meet its promise not to reduce dividends in the face of a collapse in iron ore,
copper and oil prices.
* OIL FIRMS - North Sea oil and gas field operator Talisman Sinopec Energy
UK said it would cut 300 jobs due to falling production and rising operating
costs in the wake of plunging oil prices, becoming the latest company to axe
jobs after oil majors BP and ConocoPhillips cut more than 500
jobs in the North Sea.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
SABMiller PLC Q3 2015 SABMiller PLC Trading Update
Pearson PLC Pearson PLC Trading Statement Release
Firstgroup PLC Q3 2014 FirstGroup PLC Interim Management
Statement Release
Computacenter PLC Computacenter PLC Pre-Close Trading
Statement Release
Land Securities Q3 2014 Land Securities Group PLC Interim
Group PLC Management Statement Release
WH Smith PLC WH Smith PLC Christmas Trading Statement
J D Wetherspoon PLC Q2 2014 J D Wetherspoon PLC Interim
Management Statement Release
Diploma PLC Q1 2015 Diploma PLC Interim Management
Statement Release
Halfords Group PLC Q3 2014 Halfords Group PLC Interim
Management Statement Release
Genel Energy PLC Genel Energy PLC Trading and Operations
Update Release
Poundland Group PLC Q3 2014 Poundland Group PLC Interim
Management Statement Release
Pets at Home Group Q3 2015 Pets at Home Group PLC Trading
PLC Statement Release
Dixons Carphone PLC Q3 2014/2015 Dixons Carphone PLC Christmas
Trading Statement
Hochschild Mining Q4 2014 Hochschild Mining PLC Production
PLC Results Release
