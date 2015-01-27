(Adds further company news)

LONDON Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 20 points, or 0.3 percent higher, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain's top share index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,852.40 to post a fresh four-month high on Monday, helped by a rebound in energy shares.

* INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP (IAG) - Aer Lingus's board has recommended an improved 1.36 billion-euro ($1.52 billion) takeover offer from International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), the Irish airline said on Tuesday.

* EASYJET - British low-cost airline easyJet guided that first-half seasonal losses would fall this year, as the group added more seats to successful routes and succeeded in drawing in more business passengers.

* BP - Oil major BP is freezing base pay across the group this year, the latest in a series of steps by oil majors to cut costs in response to sinking oil prices.

* FOXTONS - British real estate agent Foxtons said it expected full-year earnings to be in the region of 46 million pounds, after it posted a 12 percent fall in residential property sales in the fourth quarter.

* CARPETRIGHT, MARSTONS - Carpet retailer Carpetright and pub firm Marstons both said they were set to achieve their full-year expectations.

* BANKING - The number of complaints received by Britain's Financial Ombudsman Service about the mis-selling of loan insurance by banks and other financial services firms fell in the fourth quarter of 2014, the service said on Tuesday.

The euro zone's attempt to kick-start its stagnant economy should provide a bright spot for European bank bosses in a results' season that will be grim for investment bank revenues, sluggish for returns and where cost-cutting is key.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)