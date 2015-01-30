LONDON Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 12 to 19 points, or up to 0.3 percent, higher on Friday, according to
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 equity index ended down 0.2 percent at 6,810.60 on
Thursday, near a one week low with oil major Royal Dutch Shell weighing
on the market after it missed earnings expectations.
* The index is up 3.7 percent this month, and is set for its best month
since February last year heading into the last trading day in January.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Lead industry negotiator Royal Dutch Shell
said on Thursday it was "optimistic" a new three-year agreement could be reached
with a union representing hourly workers at 63 U.S. refineries that account for
two-thirds of U.S. refining capacity.
* Oil prices dipped on Friday following slight gains in the previous
session, with analysts saying the outlook remained weak, while London copper was
headed for its longest weekly losing streak in more than six years as fragile
economic growth and ample supply continued to hurt prices.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BT Q3 earnings
