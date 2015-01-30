(Updates with detail)

LONDON Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 to 19 points, or up to 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 equity index ended down 0.2 percent at 6,810.60 on Thursday, near a one week low with oil major Royal Dutch Shell weighing on the market after it missed earnings expectations.

* The index is up 3.7 percent this month, and is set for its best month since February last year heading into the last trading day in January.

* BT - Telecoms firm BT has agreed a new plan to pay down its ballooning pension deficit and signed off on an upgrade of its fibre network, putting its finances in order ahead of a key football rights auction and a deal to buy mobile network EE.

* IAG - Qatar Airways said on Friday it had bought a 9.99 percent stake in International Airlines Group, the owner of its partners British Airways and Iberia in the oneworld alliance.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Lead industry negotiator Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday it was "optimistic" a new three-year agreement could be reached with a union representing hourly workers at 63 U.S. refineries that account for two-thirds of U.S. refining capacity.

* DATA - British consumer morale jumped by more than expected in January to reach a five-month high, possibly signalling a change in mood that might help Prime Minister David Cameron in elections in May, a survey by polling company GfK showed.

British construction firms last year registered to build the highest number of new homes since 2007, but growth is likely to slow in 2015 as May's parliamentary election weighs on confidence, an industry group said on Friday.

* Oil prices dipped on Friday following slight gains in the previous session, with analysts saying the outlook remained weak, while London copper was headed for its longest weekly losing streak in more than six years as fragile economic growth and ample supply continued to hurt prices.

* VEDANTA - Vedanta Resources Plc's third-quarter core earnings fell 11 percent and the mining conglomerate said it was reviewing its operating and capital spending plans across its businesses.

