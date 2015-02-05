LONDON, Feb 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 40 to 48 points, or as much as 0.7 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.2 percent at 6,860.02 points, retreating from 5-month highs after oil stocks slipped and investment company Hargreaves Lansdown fell following a fall in profits. * BT - BT has reached agreement with Orange and Deutsche Telekom  to buy their UK mobile network operator EE and a deal could be announced as early as Thursday morning, a person familiar with the situation said. * BP - A U.S. investigation into oil major BP breaking anti-fraud and reporting rules on using oil pipelines is related to crude shipped on Enbridge Inc's Mainline system, Enbridge said on Wednesday. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The United Steelworkers union (USW) said a new contract offer was made by lead oil company negotiator Royal Dutch Shell Plc on Wednesday night as a strike by U.S. refinery workers ended its fourth day. * IMPERIAL TOBACCO - Imperial Tobacco Group is launching a new e-cigarette in France next week, giving the big tobacco firm a lifestyle brand in addition to its existing brand Puritane, marketed more as a healthcare product. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Vodafone Group PLC Vodafone Group PLC Interim Management Statement for the quarter ended 31 December 2014 Compass Group PLC Q1 2015 Compass Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release Enterprise Inns PLC Enterprise Inns PLC Interim Management Statement Release McBride PLC Half Year 2015 McBride PLC Earnings Release Wincanton PLC Wincanton PLC Interim Management Statement Release Dairy Crest Group PLC Q3 2014/2015 Dairy Crest Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release Beazley PLC Full Year 2014 Beazley PLC Earnings Release Grainger PLC Grainger PLC Interim Management Statement Release SuperGroup PLC Q3 2014 SuperGroup PLC Interim Management Statement Release AstraZeneca PLC Full Year 2014 AstraZeneca PLC Earnings Release Smith & Nephew PLC Q4 2014 Smith & Nephew Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Blaise Robinson)