LONDON Feb 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 to 16 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The blue-chip index ended 0.1 percent higher at 6,865.93 points on Thursday after falling to an intra-day low of 6,808.19 points earlier in the session.

* U.S. job growth likely remained firm in January, with a rebound in wages, supporting views that consumers will have enough muscle to carry the economy through tough times. Nonfarm payrolls probably increased 234,000 last month after advancing by 252,000 in December, according to a Reuters survey.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Union leaders rejected a sixth contract offer Royal Dutch Shell made to U.S. refinery workers, and a pause in negotiations was called Thursday on the fifth day of a strike, though talks are set to resume next week.

