UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 30
March 30 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
LONDON, March 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 8-14 points, or as much as 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent higher at 6,804.08 points on Monday after dropping 2.5 percent last week in what was its biggest weekly decline since December.
* BHP BILLITON : BHP Billiton has put far less debt than expected into its $13 billion South32 spin-off, positioning the company formed from its unloved assets to weather tough markets and still pay a dividend.
* RSA : British insurer RSA Insurance Group Plc RSA.L is considering selling its business in Latin America as part of a broad restructuring plan, the Financial Times reported.
* AVIVA : Insurer Aviva is to boost its chief's potential pay to 6.7 million pounds.
* OIL PRICES: Brent crude rose above $54 a barrel on Tuesday, recovering some of the previous session's losses when it dropped to a six-week low, although concerns over a worsening global supply glut kept a lid on gains.
* UK MINIMUM WAGE: Britain's minimum wage will rise by 3 percent to 6.70 pounds ($10) per hour, the biggest real-terms increase since 2008, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday, presenting the rise as a measure of economic strength before a May 7 election.
* NORTH SEA OIL: Britain's finance minister must announce bold oil tax changes in his 2015-16 budget this week to inject new life into the battered North Sea where investment in new projects has fallen and billions of dollars of assets are up for sale.
* PHONES 4 U: Hedge fund Stonehill Capital has bought Phones4U debt, the Telegraph reported.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ANTOFAGASTA FINAL RESULTS
SAINSBURY TRADING UPDATE
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
March 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GENEL ENERGY: Genel Energy is set to lose its finance chief while still struggling to find a replacement for Chairman Tony Hayward, sources told Reuters, increasing pressure on the company after a second revision to its Kurdish oil reserves sent its shares sliding this week. * BHP BILLITON: Chile's Escondida named a new president to run a mine operate