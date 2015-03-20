LONDON, March 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 6 to 7 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent, on Friday, according
to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
please click on
* The UK blue chip index rose as much as 0.5 percent to a record high of
6,982.79 points in the previous session, beating the earlier record of 6,974.26
points set on March 2. It closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,962.32.
* TSB - Spanish lender Sabadell is set to make a firm
offer to buy TSB on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter said, after it
made a 340 pence-per-share preliminary approach for the British bank last week.
* Brent prices rebounded towards $55 a barrel as the dollar weakened
slightly, but gains were limited by supply concerns after Kuwait said OPEC had
no choice but to maintain output levels.
* Copper eased after posting the strongest gain in six weeks the session
before, with losses capped by supply concerns as a blockade of the Grasberg mine
in Indonesia entered its fifth day.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
- Berkeley Group Holdings Interim Management Statement Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)