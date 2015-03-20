(Adds company news)

LONDON, March 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 to 7 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index rose as much as 0.5 percent to a record high of 6,982.79 points in the previous session, beating the earlier record of 6,974.26 points set on March 2. It closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,962.32.

* TSB, LLOYDS - British bank TSB said it had agreed to be taken over by Spanish lender Banco Sabadell in a deal which values the business at 1.7 billion pounds ($2.5 billion). Lloyds Banking Group, which holds a 50 percent stake in TSB, said it had agreed to sell a 9.99 percent shareholding to Sabadell and had given an irrevocable undergaking to sell the remainder of its stake to the fifth largest Spanish bank.

* TSB shareholders will receive 340 pence per share in cash for each TSB share.

* TESCO - Britain's biggest retailer Tesco said it has regained sole ownership of 21 superstores in a deal with British Land that forms part of a plan to strengthen its core UK business.

* TULLOW OIL - Africa-focused oil producer Tullow Oil said it had raised an additional $450 million of capital from existing lenders, boosting the energy firm's financial strength amid weak oil prices.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - Two big investors in Standard Chartered want the bank to consider moving its domicile away from London because of the chancellor's decision to raise the UK bank levy by one-third, the Financial Times reported.

* PENNON GROUP - British regional water and waste handling company Pennon Group has appointed John Parker as its new chairman, to succeed Ken Harvey when he leaves the board on July 31, the company said on Friday.

* BERKELEY GROUP - London-focused housebuilder Berkeley Group said it was continuing to see good demand for its new homes in the capital and the south of England, helping it affirm earnings guidance.

* German discounter Aldi, which has long avoided online sales as not profitable enough, is planning to trial e-commerce in Britain and possibly other countries too, including its home market, a trade journal reported on Thursday.

* Brent prices rebounded towards $55 a barrel as the dollar weakened slightly, but gains were limited by supply concerns after Kuwait said OPEC had no choice but to maintain output levels.

* Copper eased after posting the strongest gain in six weeks the session before, with losses capped by supply concerns as a blockade of the Grasberg mine in Indonesia entered its fifth day.

