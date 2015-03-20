(Adds company news)
LONDON, March 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 6 to 7 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent, on Friday, according
to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
please click on
* The UK blue chip index rose as much as 0.5 percent to a record high of
6,982.79 points in the previous session, beating the earlier record of 6,974.26
points set on March 2. It closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,962.32.
* TSB, LLOYDS - British bank TSB said it had agreed to be
taken over by Spanish lender Banco Sabadell in a deal which values the
business at 1.7 billion pounds ($2.5 billion). Lloyds Banking Group, which holds
a 50 percent stake in TSB, said it had agreed to sell a 9.99 percent
shareholding to Sabadell and had given an irrevocable undergaking to sell the
remainder of its stake to the fifth largest Spanish bank.
* TSB shareholders will receive 340 pence per share in cash for each TSB
share.
* TESCO - Britain's biggest retailer Tesco said it has regained
sole ownership of 21 superstores in a deal with British Land that forms
part of a plan to strengthen its core UK business.
* TULLOW OIL - Africa-focused oil producer Tullow Oil said it had
raised an additional $450 million of capital from existing lenders, boosting the
energy firm's financial strength amid weak oil prices.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - Two big investors in Standard Chartered want
the bank to consider moving its domicile away from London because of the
chancellor's decision to raise the UK bank levy by one-third, the Financial
Times reported.
* PENNON GROUP - British regional water and waste handling company
Pennon Group has appointed John Parker as its new chairman, to succeed Ken
Harvey when he leaves the board on July 31, the company said on Friday.
* BERKELEY GROUP - London-focused housebuilder Berkeley Group said
it was continuing to see good demand for its new homes in the capital and the
south of England, helping it affirm earnings guidance.
* German discounter Aldi, which has long avoided online sales as
not profitable enough, is planning to trial e-commerce in Britain and possibly
other countries too, including its home market, a trade journal reported on
Thursday.
* Brent prices rebounded towards $55 a barrel as the dollar weakened
slightly, but gains were limited by supply concerns after Kuwait said OPEC had
no choice but to maintain output levels.
* Copper eased after posting the strongest gain in six weeks the session
before, with losses capped by supply concerns as a blockade of the Grasberg mine
in Indonesia entered its fifth day.
($1 = 0.6784 pounds)
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)