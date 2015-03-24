(Updates futures, adds further company news)

LONDON, March 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index was indicated to edge lower at the open on Tuesday, with June futures on the index down 0.1 percent at 0726 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index ended 0.2 percent higher on Monday at 7,037.67 points, a new life-time peak. The index rose for a sixth straight session on Monday and has gained nearly 7 percent so far this year.

* Oil prices dropped and London copper gave back most of its gains after a weak reading on factory health in China.

* WOLSELEY - The plumbing supplies group said on Tuesday it expected underlying group trading profit for its financial year to be in line with expectations after strong demand in the United States helped earnings rise 12 percent in its first half.

* A.G. BARR - A.G. Barr said on Tuesday its profit on ordinary activities, before tax and exceptional items increased by 10 percent in the year ended 25 January 2015, adding overall market conditions are expected to remain challenging.

* TESCO - The challenge facing Tesco's new leadership team will be underlined on Tuesday with the emergence of another legal claim from shareholders over the retailer's 263 million pound profit misstatementm, Sky News reported late on Monday. (bit.ly/1G7VRzP)

* UK TELECOMS - Hutchison Whampoa Ltd said on Tuesday continuation of exclusive negotiations for potential acquisition of Telefonica's O2 UK continue.

* ASSET MANAGERS - The UK's Financial Conduct Authority is to launch a market study on asset management to examine charges paid by investors, the regulator said on Tuesday, as it launched a business plan for the coming year.

* UK BANKS - A British government scheme requiring banks to refer small firms rejected for loans to alternative finance providers should be up and running by next year, the managing director of the British Business Bank said.

U.S. bank regulators faulted crisis plans submitted by three foreign banks including RBS, saying they needed to improve the so-called living wills this year or face regulatory repercussions.

* BG GROUP - A small fire broke out during the night on the floating production vessel serving BG Group's BG.L Knarr oil field in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, halting production from the recently opened facility, Norway's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said on Tuesday.

* The UK Consumer Price Index for February, due to be published at 0930 GMT, is expected to show a 0.1 percent increase year on year.

