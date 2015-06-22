LONDON, June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
* The UK blue chip index closed flat at 6,710.45 points on Friday.
* GREECE: The European Union welcomed new proposals from Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras as a "good basis for progress" at talks on Monday where
creditors want 11th-hour concessions to haul Athens back from the brink of
bankruptcy.
* BRITISH ECONOMY/AUSTERITY CUTS: British finance minister George Osborne
has said he will press ahead with hefty cuts to welfare in a budget statement
next month, a day after tens of thousands of people marched against austerity in
central London.
* BRITISH AIRPORTS: A decades-long battle to expand Britain's overcrowded
airports is set for a crunch decision in the coming weeks, as the world's
fifth-largest economy seeks to resolve a row that has bedevilled successive
governments and risks choking economic growth.
* SEVERN TRENT : Canadian investment firm Borealis Infrastructure is
considering a 5 billion pound ($8 billion) bid for Severn Trent SVT.L, the
Sunday Times reported, two years after the British water utility rejected its
previous approach.
* IAG /AER LINGUS : British Airways-owner IAG may have to
offer concessions after EU anti-trust regulators expressed concerns over a
planned acquisition of 25 percent of Ireland's Aer Lingus, two people familiar
with the matter said on Friday.
* VIRGIN MEDIA/BT : Virgin Media is challenging BT with a 3 billion
pound cable expansion, the Financial Times reported.
