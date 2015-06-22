(Adds company news items)

LONDON, June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract rose 0.7 percent on Monday, with European equity futures advancing on expectations of progress in talks between Greece and its creditors. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed flat at 6,710.45 points on Friday.

* GREECE: The European Union welcomed new proposals from Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as a "good basis for progress" at talks on Monday where creditors want 11th-hour concessions to haul Athens back from the brink of bankruptcy.

* BRITISH ECONOMY/AUSTERITY CUTS: British finance minister George Osborne has said he will press ahead with hefty cuts to welfare in a budget statement next month, a day after tens of thousands of people marched against austerity in central London.

* BRITISH AIRPORTS: A decades-long battle to expand Britain's overcrowded airports is set for a crunch decision in the coming weeks, as the world's fifth-largest economy seeks to resolve a row that has bedevilled successive governments and risks choking economic growth.

* SKY : Shares in British media group Sky were indicated 5 percent higher, with traders citing a report in The Sunday Telegraph newspaper that the Murdoch family had knocked back two approaches for its stake in Sky - from Vodafone and the French media giant Vivendi - stoking speculation they are planning a fresh attempt to take full control of Britain's top pay-television operator.

* SEVERN TRENT : Canadian investment firm Borealis Infrastructure is considering a 5 billion pound ($8 billion) bid for Severn Trent, the Sunday Times reported, two years after the British water utility rejected its previous approach.

* SPIRE : South African investment house Remgro Ltd has offered 431.7 million pounds ($686 million) for about a third of Britain's Spire Healthcare, it said on Monday.

* AGGREKO : Power company Aggreko announced a restructuring of its business and new management changes.

* TULLOW OIL : Tullow Oil said it had settled a capital gains tax dispute in Uganda.

* BWIN.PARTY : Gambling company BWin.Party announced the sale of World Poker Tour to the Ourgame business for $35 million.

* SIERRA RUTILE : Mineral sands producer Sierra Rutile appointed a new chief financial officer.

* IAG /AER LINGUS : British Airways-owner IAG may have to offer concessions after EU anti-trust regulators expressed concerns over a planned acquisition of 25 percent of Ireland's Aer Lingus, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

* VIRGIN MEDIA/BT : Virgin Media is challenging BT with a 3 billion pound cable expansion, the Financial Times reported.

* VIRGIN MEDIA/BT : Virgin Media is challenging BT with a 3 billion pound cable expansion, the Financial Times reported.