LONDON, June 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 to 6 points, as much as or 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The blue-chip index rose 115.22 points, or 1.7 percent, to 6,825.67 points on Monday, as bid speculation boosted media group Sky and utility Severn Trent, while hopes of a Greek debt deal lifted stock markets worldwide. * LADBROKES - British bookmaker Ladbrokes PLC said on Monday evening that it was in talks with the board of Gala Coral Group Limited to combine their businesses and list the entity on London's stock market. * G4S - Security services group G4S GFS.L has drawn up plans with Greece's central bank to keep the country's cash machines stocked in the event of a full-blown economic crisis, the company told Reuters on Monday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Telecom Plus PLC Full Year 2014 Telecom Plus PLC Earnings Release Petrofac Ltd Petrofac Ltd Trading Statement Release Carnival PLC Q2 2015 Carnival PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines