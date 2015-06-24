LONDON, June 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent in the previous session at 6,834.87 points, hitting a new 11-day high as it extended gains from Monday, when it posted its strongest session since May.

* Oil prices edged higher on hopes for stronger than expected U.S. crude demand, while doubts over the prospect of reaching an agreement next week on Iran's nuclear programme eased oversupply concerns.

* London copper edged down on a seasonal decline in demand and as traders took profits a day after the metal's biggest single-day surge in more than seven weeks on optimism over a potential deal on Greek debt.

