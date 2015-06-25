LONDON, June 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11 to 12 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed up 9.93 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,844.80 points, outperforming European shares due to strength in the mining and energy sectors. * TESCO - Private equity firms Affinity Equity Partners, Carlyle Group CG.O and CVC Capital Partners were among 7 to 8 preliminary bidders for Tesco's South Korean unit, a Korean newspaper reported on Thursday. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L has recently held talks in Iran to discuss business cooperation with the oil and gas-rich country should international sanctions on Tehran be lifted. * British car production rose in May compared to the same month last year due to a double-digit rise in demand from domestic buyers, an industry body said on Thursday. * Business chiefs from companies including BT BT.L, easyJet EZJ.L and a local cider maker called on Prime Minister David Cameron to keep Britain in the European Union as he prepared to ask EU leaders for a new deal. * EX-DIVS - Compas, Experian and United Utilities trade without entitlement to their latest dividend on Thursday and are set to trim 2 points off the FTSE 100. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Debenhams PLC Debenhams PLC Trading Update Release Go-Ahead Group PLC Full Year 2014 Go-Ahead Group PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Release DS Smith PLC Full Year 2014/15 DS Smith PLC Earnings Release Photo-Me International PLC Full Year 2014 Photo-Me International PLC Earnings Release John Wood Group PLC John Wood Group PLC Trading Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)