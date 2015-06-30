(Adds futures prices, company news items)

LONDON, June 30 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract fell 0.8 percent, with European stock markets expected to extend the previous session's losses as Greece looked set to default on an international loan.

* The UK blue chip index fell 2 percent to 6,620.48 points on Monday.

* BRITISH ECONOMY: British consumer morale surged to its highest in over 15 years this month as shoppers said they were ready to spend, a survey showed on Tuesday, adding to signs that growth is picking up after a weak start to the year.

* BREXIT: A British exit from the European Union would be disastrous for the UK financial industry and could prompt companies to leave the country, the sector's main lobby group said on Tuesday.

* OCADO : British online grocer Ocado on Tuesday reported a 11.4 percent rise in first half core earnings and reiterated its target of signing a first agreement with an overseas retailer during 2015.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell could begin drilling for oil in the Arctic off Alaska as early as the third week in July, when it expects sea ice to begin clearing, a spokesman said on Monday.

* RIO TINTO : Former Xstrata boss Mick Davis' X2 Resources is in "serious" talks to purchase some of Rio Tinto Plc's Australian coal assets, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.

* PLUS500 : Trading company Plus500 said 13,499 of its UK customers' balances had been unfrozen.

* CARPETRIGHT : Floor coverings retailer Carpetright posted higher profits.

* BLINKX : Internet media group Blinx said its chairman would be stepping down.

* NORTHGATE : Vehicle rental company Northgate posted higher profits.

* FALKLAND ISLANDS: Britain on Monday accused Argentina of a politically motivated and illegal attack on the nascent oil industry around the disputed Falkland Islands, after Buenos Aires said it would seek to seize the assets of drillers operating in region.

* HIKMA : Jordan's Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has emerged as a bidder for German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's generics unit Roxane Labs, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

