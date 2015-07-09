(Adds futures price, company news items)

LONDON, July 9 Britain's FTSE 100 futures rose 0.5 percent on Thursday.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.9 percent at 6,490.70 points on Wednesday.

* AB FOODS : Associated British Foods, owner of budget fashion retailer Primark and British Sugar, on Thursday maintained current year guidance after posting a small rise in year-to-date revenue.

* BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : British housebuilder Barratt Developments said it expected to report a better-than-expected 45 percent rise in profit for the year to end-June after it completed more homes than forecast, and helped by house price inflation.

* BALFOUR BEATTY : British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty issued a fresh profit warning on Thursday, likely tipping the group into another loss for 2015.

* ASHMORE : Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore Group saw assets under management fall $2.2 billion in its fourth-quarter to $58.9 billion, as client demand to pull cash more than offset a better market performance.

* PREMIER OIL : Oil producer Premier Oil has increased its 2015 exploration budget by $20 million to account for higher investments in its drilling campaign in the Falkland Islands, the company said in a trading update on Thursday.

* HAYS : British recruiting firm Hays reported a 9 percent rise in fourth-quarter net fees after it saw strong demand in all three of its key regions, Britain and Ireland, continental Europe and Asia Pacific.

* BWIN.PARTY /GVC : Online gambling company Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc said GVC Holdings Plc has offered to buy the company for 110 pence per share in cash and stock, valuing it at about 900 million pounds ($1.39 billion).

* HOUSE PRICES: British house prices rose at their fastest rate in almost a year last month, making the cost of buying a home "ever more unaffordable", a body representing property valuers said on Thursday.

* LIBOR TRIAL: Tom Hayes, the former trader on trial on Libor interest rate rigging charges, told a London court on Wednesday he ignored a 2009 warning to stop trying to influence rates in part because he was pre-occupied with moving jobs.

* WPP /TESCO : WPP is to team up with General Atlantic on a Tesco Clubcard bid, Bloomberg News reported.

* EX-DIVIDENDS: Next is the only FTSE 100 stock to go ex-dividend on Thursday, while a host of FTSE 250 stocks go ex-dividend.

