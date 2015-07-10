(Adds details, news)

By Liisa Tuhkanen

LONDON, July 10 Britain's FTSE futures contract rose 1.4 percent on Friday as a glimmer of hope that Greece and its international creditors might come to an agreement boosted European markets.

* The UK blue chip index closed 90.93 points, or 1.4 percent higher on Thursday, moving away from the six-month lows touched earlier in the week.

HOUSEBUILDERS - Britain will announce on Friday an overhaul of rules on how and where new houses can be built as it tries to address a chronic shortage of homes and put its economy on a sounder footing.

TOUR OPERATORS - Britain's Foreign Office (FCO) advised against all but essential travel to Tunisia on Thursday, telling Britons to leave the North African country where thirty Britons were killed by an Islamist gunman on June 26 and warning that further terrorist attacks were "highly likely" there.

The FCO said it was working with tour operators including Thomas Cook and TUI Travel to bring holidaymakers back to the UK.

SMITH & NEPHEW - The artificial hip and knee maker said it had bought the trauma and orthopaedics unit of Russian company DeOst for an undisclosed sum, in line with its strategy of expanding in emerging markets.

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP - InterContinental Hotels Group said on Friday it had agreed to sell InterContinental Hong Kong to a consortium of investors for $938 million but will retain a management contract.

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO - The Chilean unit of British American Tobacco said on Tuesday it will close various plants in the South American nation after Congress stiffened an anti-tobacco law.

DEVRO - The sausage-skin maker said on Friday it had entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of shares in the Netherlands-based PV Industries B.V. for about 12.5 million euros.

