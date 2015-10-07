LONDON, Oct 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 6 to 20 points, or as much as 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 0.4 percent higher at 6,326.16 points on Tuesday, with energy and mining stocks advancing on the back of stronger commodity prices. * The fall in British shop prices picked up more speed in September, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday, underscoring the weak outlook for the country's zero inflation rate. * TESCO - British retailer Tesco has held talks with the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over a deal to settle a criminal investigation into its accounting errors, Sky News reported on Tuesday. The supermarket said it will further simplify its relationship with suppliers by standardising payment terms, it said on Tuesday, in the wake of an accounting scandal last year. It reports results on Wednesday. * HOME RETAIL - Argos will offer same-day delivery to customers across Britain until late evening, which it said would make it the first retailer to provide the service seven days a week, as parent company Home Retail adapts to changing customer preferences by transforming Argos from a catalogue-based retailer into a digital-orientated business. * ANTOFAGASTA - Chilean copper mining company Antofagasta Minerals, the operational division of Antofagasta, said on Tuesday it was reducing its workforce by around 7 percent in order to cut costs, the latest victim of the recent rout in the copper market. * EU REFERENDUM - Europe will do whatever it can to avoid the prospect of Britain leaving the European Union, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday in Paris. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Tesco PLC Half Year 2015/16 Tesco PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)