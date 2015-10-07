(Adds company news, futures)

LONDON Oct 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is set to open roughly steady on Wednesday, with futures up 0.1 percent at 0627 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 0.4 percent higher at 6,326.16 points on Tuesday, with energy and mining stocks advancing on the back of stronger commodity prices.

* The fall in British shop prices picked up more speed in September, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday, underscoring the weak outlook for the country's zero inflation rate.

* SABMILLER - Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev raised its offer to buy the world's No. 2 brewer SABMiller plc to 42.15 pounds per share in cash.

* TESCO - Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco TSCO.L on Wednesday posted a 55 percent slump in first-half profit, showing the scale of the financial damage wrought by discount groups and raising questions over boss Dave Lewis' turnaround plan.

British retailer Tesco has held talks with the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over a deal to settle a criminal investigation into its accounting errors, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

The supermarket said it will further simplify its relationship with suppliers by standardising payment terms, it said on Tuesday, in the wake of an accounting scandal last year.

* ROLLS-ROYCE - Rolls-Royce plans to introduce more competition into the engine overhaul network for its Trent engines that power wide-body airliners, a senior executive said.

* HOME RETAIL - Argos will offer same-day delivery to customers across Britain until late evening, which it said would make it the first retailer to provide the service seven days a week, as parent company Home Retail adapts to changing customer preferences by transforming Argos from a catalogue-based retailer into a digital-orientated business.

* ANTOFAGASTA - Chilean copper mining company Antofagasta Minerals, the operational division of Antofagasta, said on Tuesday it was reducing its workforce by around 7 percent in order to cut costs, the latest victim of the recent rout in the copper market.

* Britain's financial watchdog said on Wednesday it was starting a review of the mortgage market to identify potential areas where competition may not be working well or could be improved.

* EU REFERENDUM - Europe will do whatever it can to avoid the prospect of Britain leaving the European Union, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday in Paris.

