Oil stocks, miners push European shares higher
LONDON, April 5 European shares gained slightly on Wednesday as higher oil prices and deals boosted energy stocks, with investors cheering improved synergies from an oil services takeover.
LONDON Oct 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 7-12 points, or 0.1-0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.7 percent at 6,371.18 points on Monday.
* BARCLAYS : Britain's third largest bank Barclays PLC is close to naming former JPMorgan Chase banker Jes Staley as chief executive, a move that could signal a renewed focus on the investment banking division that had been pared back under previous CEO Antony Jenkins.
* ROYAL MAIL : The British government said on Monday it would sell the remainder of its stake in Royal Mail, bringing to an end its ownership of a postal service that it started privatising in controversial fashion in 2013.
* SABMILLER /ABI : The U.S. Justice Department is probing allegations that Anheuser-Busch InBev is seeking to curb competition in the beer market by buying distributors, making it harder for fast-growing craft brewers to get their products on store shelves, according to three people familiar with the matter.
* UK RETAIL SECTOR: British retail spending rose rapidly last month, boosted by a holiday weekend and the Rugby World Cup falling in this year's September survey period, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.
* FORMER NORTHERN ROCK LOANS: Three consortia have submitted bids to buy 13 billion pounds ($20 billion) of former Northern Rock loans being sold by the British government, drawing in big names including JPMorgan and Blackstone, several people familiar with the matter said.
April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * GSK: GSK Plc is voluntarily recalling more than 593,000 Ventolin asthma inhalers from U.S. hospitals, pharmacies, retailers and wholesalers due to a defect that may cause them to deliver fewer doses of the medicine than indicated, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday.