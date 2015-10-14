LONDON, Oct 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 54 to 62 points, or as much as 1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent at 6,342.28 points at the close on Tuesday, weighed down by mining stocks following mixed Chinese economic data. * CHINA - China's economy is set to remain in focus after consumer inflation in China cooled more than expected in September. Moreover, producer prices extended their slide to a 43rd straight month, adding to concerns about deflationary pressures in the world's second-largest economy. * DIAGEO - Australia's Treasury Wine Estates, the world's top standalone winemaker, will buy most of Diageo Plc's U.S. and British wine unit for $552 million, making a second tilt at the U.S. market after its disastrous retreat two years ago. * RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto Plc will have to pay more than A$200 million ($144 million) in royalties and court fees after losing an Australian legal battle with iron ore magnate Gina Rinehart. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Marston's PLC Marston's PLC Year End Trading Statement Release Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Interim Management Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)