UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 31
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON Oct 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 54 to 62 points, or as much as 1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.8 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent at 6,342.28 points at the close on Tuesday, weighed down by mining stocks following mixed Chinese economic data.
* CHINA - China's economy is set to remain in focus after consumer inflation in China cooled more than expected in September. Moreover, producer prices extended their slide to a 43rd straight month, adding to concerns about deflationary pressures in the world's second-largest economy.
* HARGREAVES LANSDOWN - Fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown said on Wednesday that first quarter assets under administration fell by 500 million pounds, weighed by stock market falls, although new business inflows hit a record high.
* DIAGEO - Drinks group Diageo has agreed the $552 million sale of its major wine interests to Treasury Wine Estates, it said on Wednesday, as part of its drive to shed non-core assets.
* INTERTEK - Britain's Intertek Group said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy U.S. testing company Professional Service Industries (PSI) for $330 million to build scale in the construction sector.
* DOMINO'S PIZZA - Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm Domino's Pizza Group Plc said it expected full-year results to be ahead of its expectations after a strong third quarter boosted by a surge in online sales.
* RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto Plc will have to pay more than A$200 million ($144 million) in royalties and court fees after losing an Australian legal battle with iron ore magnate Gina Rinehart.
* SMITHS GROUP: The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA . * JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis ,