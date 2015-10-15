(Adds futures price, company news items)

LONDON Oct 15 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract were up 0.3 percent on Thursday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 1.2 percent at 6,269.61 points on Wednesday.

* UNILEVER : Consumer goods maker Unilever reported better than expected third-quarter sales on Thursday.

* BURBERRY : Britain's Burberry missed forecasts for first-half sales growth and highlighted an increasingly challenging environment for luxury sales, hit particularly by greater caution amongst Chinese customers.

* TESCO : Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has agreed the sale of 14 development sites to a fund and clients advised by the real estate investment manager Meyer Bergman for 250 million pounds ($386.8 million) as part of its property retrenchment.

* MAN GROUP : Man Group, the world's largest listed hedge fund, reported a 2.5 percent fall in assets under management in the three months to the end of September, hit by sharp falls in global markets during the period.

* VIRGIN MONEY : British bank Virgin Money reported a surge in mortgage lending for the first nine months of the year, with its share of gross mortgage lending at 3.5 percent for the first eight months.

* ASHMORE : Ashmore's assets under management fell in the first quarter.

* BANKS: Britain on Thursday announced it was scrapping plans that would treat senior bankers as 'guilty until proven innocent', in a move likely to infuriate regulators but ease industry fears that tough new rules will scare top talent away from London.

* POLITICS/CORBYN: Britain's newly-elected opposition leader, socialist Jeremy Corbyn, suffered the first rebellion against his leadership on Wednesday in a parliamentary vote that exposed divisions over his economic strategy and policymaking process.

* MARKS & SPENCER : British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer is to launch a new members club and card scheme called "Sparks", it said on Thursday, seeking to build a closer relationship with its customers so they spend more both in shops and online.

* RIO TINTO : Mining group Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it has no plans to hedge its exposure to commodity markets even as energy and raw material prices tumble, intensifying an industry crisis.

* ANGLO AMERICAN /GLENCORE : Chile's second-biggest copper mine Collahuasi, owned by Anglo American Plc and Glencore Plc has postponed expansion plans, on top of its previously announced cuts, as it faces a six-year low in the price of the base metal.

* UK ADVERTISING: A key British marketing survey cut its forecast for 2015 advertising spend on Thursday as heightened concerns about the state of the global economy prompted companies to rein in spending.

