UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
LONDON Oct 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 48 to 57 points higher, or up as much as 0.9 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip index finished 1.1 percent higher at 6,338.67 points in the previous session.
* RIO TINTO - The miner posted a 17 percent rise in third-quarter iron ore shipments and said it was on track to meet a full-year target of 340 million tonnes, shrugging off risks from slower economic growth and peaking steel output in China.
* Crude oil futures rose to snap a week-long decline as investors bet falling U.S. production would cut a global surplus, while the country's gasoline and distillate inventories dropped more than expected.
* London copper climbed to near a one-month peak on Friday and was set to log a third weekly advance, as incremental cuts to mine supply and a revival in China demand underpinned a modest rise in prices.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re