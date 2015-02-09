(Adds company news)
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares headed for a lower open on Monday,
tracking losses on Wall Street and in Asia, with disappointing Chinese trade
data further raising concerns about the pace of economic growth in the world's
second-biggest economy.
At 0744 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and
France's CAC were down 0.8 to 1.2 percent.
Data on Sunday showed that China's trade performance slumped in January,
with exports falling 3.3 percent from year-ago levels and imports slipping 19.9
percent, far worse than analysts had expected.
The slide in imports is the sharpest since May 2009, when Chinese factories
were still slashing inventories in reaction to the global financial crisis.
Exports have not produced a negative annual reading since March 2014.
"Overnight data from China ... has continued to stoke the fears of a
slowdown in the world's second largest economy," Jonathan Sudaria, analyst at
Capital Spreads, said in a note. "The tension in Greece also continues to
ratchet up."
Leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras laid out plans on Sunday to dismantle
Greece's "cruel" austerity programme, ruling out any extension of its
international bailout and setting himself on a collision course with his
European partners.
In his first major speech to parliament since storming to power last month,
Tsipras rattled off a list of moves to reverse reforms imposed by European and
International Monetary Fund lenders: from reinstating pension bonuses and
cancelling a property tax to ending mass layoffs and raising the mininum wage
back to pre-crisis levels.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Sunday that if Greece is
forced out of the euro zone, other countries will inevitably follow and the
currency bloc will collapse. Greece's new leftist government is trying to
re-negotiate its debt repayments and has begun to roll back austerity policies
agreed with its international creditors.
Moody's said late on Friday it was placing Greece's government bond rating
of Caa1 on review for downgrade as the agency warned that there was great
uncertainty as to the result of talks between the country and its creditors,
while Standard & Poor's also cut Greece's rating on Friday.
On the data front, German exports posted their biggest increase since
September in December while imports fell, data from the Federal Statistics
Office showed on Monday. Seasonally-adjusted exports rose by 3.4 percent on the
month, beating a consensus forecast for a 1.0 percent gain.
COMPANY NEWS:
HSBC
The British bank admitted on Sunday failings by its Swiss subsidiary, in
response to media reports it helped wealthy customers dodge taxes and conceal
millions of dollars of assets.
BARCLAYS, UBS
The U.S. Department of Justice is examining currency-linked investments
offered by Barclays and UBS, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
STANDARD CHARTERED
Standard Chartered will shift its retail bank's focus from mass market to
affluent customers and urge more customers online as part of a broader
turnaround strategy for the lender, a senior executive told Reuters.
AREVA
French nuclear group Areva could post losses of more than three billion
euros for 2014, French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD) reported, citing a
person close to the company.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Credit Suisse is launching a specialty finance company to invest in the
unrated debt of small or midsize U.S. companies, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Sunday.
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP
The owner of British Airways is running out of time to secure Ireland's Aer
Lingus as questions over its commitment to keep jobs and key Heathrow
routes stoke opposition from politicians facing a tough election next year.
RANDGOLD RESOURCES
Gold mining group Randgold posted a drop in annual profits but raised its
total dividend.
ROCHE
The drugmaker said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved lucentis
(ranibizumab injection) for treatment of diabetic retinopathy in people with
diabetic macular edema.
SANTANDER
Spain's Santander plans to sell up to 100 million euros of five-year
structured debt to retail investors via its Emisora Santander Espana SAU unit,
according to a filing with Spain's stock market commission.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Air France-KLM saw passenger traffic slip 0.5 percent year-on-year last
month, driven by weakness on its Africa and Middle East routes, data showed.
LUFTHANSA, FRAPORT
German trade union Verdi has called on security personnel to go on strike at
three German regional airports - Hamburg, Stuttgart and Hanover - on Monday,
leading airline Lufthansa to cancel 18 planned flights.
Separately, German airport operator Fraport expects Greece's new government
to honour a $1.4 billion deal for Fraport to run 14 regional airports, its
finance chief said on Saturday, in contrast to other key privatisation projects
halted by Athens.
VOLKSWAGEN
The German carmaker Volkswagen has no plans to close any factories as part
of its cost-cutting plan, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said on Saturday.
METRO
Big stakeholder Haniel said it would make no sense to sell its stake in
retail group Metro because the shares are undervalued and because there are few
other, interesting investment opportunities, Haniel head Stephan Gemkow said in
newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
EDF
The French government has asked state-owned utility EDF to be transparent
about its overseas operations to ensure that none were set up to avoid taxes,
the finance ministry said.
EIFFAGE, VINCI
French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday he hoped a deal to end a
dispute over toll-road tariffs, that has hit shares of motorway operators like
Eiffage and Vinci, would come within days.
DASSAULT AVIATION
French Defence Minister Jean-Yves le Drian said "advanced" talks with Egypt
were being conducted over a potential sale of Dassault Aviation Rafale
fighter jets.
U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q3 2015 Computer Sciences Corp
Q4 2014 Dun & Bradstreet Corp
Q4 2014 Diamond Offshore Drilling
Q4 2014 Hasbro Inc
Q4 2014 Masco Corp
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0637 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,055.47 -0.34 % -7.05
NIKKEI 17711.93 0.36 % 63.43
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 478.82 -0.67 % -3.25
EUR/USD 1.1325 0.11 % 0.0012
USD/JPY 118.83 -0.11 % -0.1300
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.919 -- -0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 0.366 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,238.80 0.45 % $5.58
US CRUDE $51.98 0.56 % 0.29
> ASIA SHARES STUMBLE AS WEAK CHINA TRADE STOKES GROWTH WORRIES
> WALL ST ENDS DOWN ON INTEREST RATE, GREECE JITTERS
> NIKKEI EDGES UP AFTER STRONG US JOBS BUT CHINA WORRIES LIMIT GAINS
> YIELDS JUMP, CURVE FLATTENS AFTER STRONG JOBS REPORT
> DOLLAR PULLS BACK AFTER JOBS-INSPIRED RALLY, GREECE BACK IN FOCUS
> GOLD GAINS ON WEAKER ASIAN SHARES, STILL NEAR 3-WEEK LOW
> LONDON COPPER SLIPS AFTER WEAK CHINA TRADE DATA
> OIL STEADIES AFTER WEAK CHINESE TRADE DATA
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)