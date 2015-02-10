LONDON, Feb 10 European shares headed for a steady open on Tuesday, with financial spreadbetters predicting Britain's FTSE 100 to open about 7 points lower, or down 0.10 percent and Germany's DAX to gain 3 to 6 points, or as much as 0.06 percent. France's CAC 40 is seen opening 4 to 5 points higher, or up 0.1 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.7 percent lower at 1,480.01 points on Monday. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0645 CH Unemployment 0745 FR Industrial Output 0900 IT Industrial Output 0930 GB Industrial Output 1355 US Redbook ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0614 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,046.74 -0.42 % -8.73 NIKKEI 17652.68 -0.33 % -59.25 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 479.19 0 % -0.02 EUR/USD 1.1339 0.14 % 0.0016 USD/JPY 118.54 -0.08 % -0.0900 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.967 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.358 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,244.50 0.45 % $5.57 US CRUDE $52.16 -1.32 % -0.70 > ASIA SLIPS AMID GREEK EXIT WORRIES, DOLLAR FLAGS > WALL ST ENDS DOWN ON GREECE, CHINA WORRIES > NIKKEI FALLS ON GREECE CONCERNS; NISSAN RISES AFTER LIFTING FORECAST > TREASURIES-PRICES EASE AS GREECE, UKRAINE RALLY FADES; AUCTIONS EYED > COMMODITY CURRENCIES GAIN ON OIL, CHINA, AS DOLLAR CONSOLIDATES > GOLD ADDS TO GAINS AS FEARS OVER GREECE HIT EQUITIES > LONDON COPPER STEADIES; CHINESE DEMAND EYED > BRENT CRUDE RALLY ENDS AS CHINA INFLATION HITS FIVE-YEAR LOW (Reporting by Atul Prakash)