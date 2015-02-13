PARIS, Feb 13 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 22 to 29 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 50 to 60 points higher, or up 0.6 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 21 to 25 points higher, or up 0.5 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Q4 2014 ArcelorMittal SA Earnings Q1 2014/2015 Aurubis AG Earnings Full Year 2014 Nexans SA Earnings Full Year 2014 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Earnings Full Year 2014 Schindler Holding AG Earnings Q4 2014 Stockmann Oyj Abp Earnings Relase Q3 2014/2015 Severn Trent PLC Interim Management Statement Q1 2014/2015 ThyssenKrupp AG Earnings MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 DTE Energy Co Q4 2014 Exelon Corp Q4 2014 Interpublic Group of Companies Q3 2015 J M Smucker Co Q4 2014 VF Corp Q4 2014 Ventas Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0630 FR GDP Q4 0700 DE GDP Q4 0700 DE Wholesale Price Index Jan 0900 IT GDP Q4 1000 EZ GDP Q4 1330 US import/export prices Jan 1500 US U Mich Sentiment Feb ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,088.48 0.96 % 19.95 NIKKEI 17913.36 -0.37 % -66.36 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 482.91 1.54 % 7.32 EUR/USD 1.1432 0.26 % 0.0030 USD/JPY 118.67 -0.36 % -0.4300 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.984 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.326 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,228.81 0.54 % $6.61 US CRUDE $51.85 1.25 % 0.64 > GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES UP ON UKRAINE CEASEFIRE, HOPES ON GREECE > WALL ST ENDS SHARPLY HIGHER ON TECH, UKRAINE DEAL > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES DOWN 0.37 PCT > U.S. TREASURIES STEADY AFTER CUTTING LOSSES ON WEAK U.S. DATA > SOFT DATA PUTS DOLLAR ON DEFENSIVE, EURO GIVEN BREATHER FOR NOW > PRECIOUS-GOLD UP ON WEAKER DOLLAR, BUT SET FOR 3RD WEEKLY DROP > LONDON COPPER SET FOR 2ND WEEKLY GAIN, BUOYED BY WEAKER DOLLAR > BRENT HOLDS ABOVE $59, UP MORE THAN 3 PCT ON WEEK (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)