PARIS, Feb 16 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 2 points higher, or up 0.03 percent, Germany's DAX to open 1 point lower, or down 0.01 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 3 points higher, or up 0.06 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Full Year 2014 Acacia Mining PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Fidessa Group PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Hammerson PLC Earnings Release Infinis Energy PLC Interim Management Statement Release Interim Q1 2015 Osram Licht AG Earnings Release Preliminary 2014 Grammer AG Earnings Release Preliminary 2014 IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA Earnings Preliminary 2014 Saipem SpA Earnings Release Q1 2015 Bertrandt AG Earnings Release Q4 2014 Actelion Ltd Earnings Release Q4 2014 Indutrade AB Earnings Release Q4 2014 Puma SE Earnings Release Q4 2014 Simcorp A/S Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : No major U.S. firm reporting. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 1000 EZ Eurostat Trade NSA Dec ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0615 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,096.99 0.41 % 8.51 NIKKEI 18004.77 0.51 % 91.41 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 483.8 0.09 % 0.43 EUR/USD 1.1416 0.29 % 0.0033 USD/JPY 118.48 -0.2 % -0.2400 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.047 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.355 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,231.46 0.18 % $2.26 US CRUDE $52.78 0 % 0.00 > GLOBAL MARKETS-TOKYO SHARES AT 8-YEAR TOP, GREEK TALKS LOOM > US STOCKS-S&P CLOSES AT RECORD, NASDAQ HITS 15-YEAR HIGH > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES UP 0.51 PCT > TREASURIES-YIELDS RISE AS OPTIMISM FOR GREEK DEBT DEAL GROWS > EURO DRIFTS UP ON HOPES OF COMPROMISE AT EURO ZONE MEETING > GOLD EXTENDS GAINS ON SOFTER DOLLAR, GREEK DEBT WORRIES > LONDON COPPER STEADY AS TRADE FALLS OFF ON HOLIDAYS > OIL TURNS LOWER AS GLUT OVERSHADOWS JAPAN'S RETURN TO GROWTH (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)