PARIS, Feb 18 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 2 to 5 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 10 to 15 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 21 to 24 points higher, or up 0.5 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Full Year 2014 Abertis Infraestructuras SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Accor SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Atos SE Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Ingenico SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Credit Agricole SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Euler Hermes Group SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Iberdrola SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Lafarge SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Peugeot SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Wolters Kluwer NV Earnings Release Preliminary 2014 Eni SpA Earnings Release Preliminary Q4 2014 Deutsche Boerse AG Earnings Release Q4 2014 Banca IFIS SpA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Carlsberg A/S Earnings Release Q4 2014 Clariant AG Earnings Release Q4 2014 GN Store Nord A/S Earnings Release Q4 2014 Saft Groupe SA Sales Release Q4 2014 Swedish Match AB Earnings Release Q4 2014 Sydbank A/S Earnings Release Q4 2014 Tarkett SA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Technip Earnings Release Q4 2014 Tenaris SA Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 Actavis PLC Q4 2014 Duke Energy Corp Q4 2014 EOG Resources Inc Q4 2014 Fluor Corp Q4 2014 Garmin Ltd Q4 2014 Marriott International Inc Q4 2014 Marathon Oil Corp Q4 2014 NiSource Inc Q4 2014 Williams Companies Inc Q4 2014 DENTSPLY International Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0930 GN BoE MPC vote Feb 0930 GB ILO unemployment rate Dec 1330 US building permits Jan 1330 US housing starts Jan 1330 US PPI final demand Jan 1415 US industrial output Jan ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,100.34 0.16 % 3.35 NIKKEI 18199.17 1.18 % 212.08 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 484.8 0.34 % 1.63 EUR/USD 1.1407 -0.03 % -0.0003 USD/JPY 118.98 -0.2 % -0.2400 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.120 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.379 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,210.06 0.09 % $1.06 US CRUDE $53.16 -0.69 % -0.37 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA SHARES RISE ON REDUCED GREEK PESSIMISM > S&P 500 ENDS AT RECORD HIGH ON GREECE HOPES, AS BONDS DROP > NIKKEI CLOSES AT 8-YEAR HIGH ON U.S. RALLY; BOJ KEEPS POLICY STEADY > TREASURIES-YIELDS ADVANCE BROADLY ON FED RATE HIKE OUTLOOK > FOREX-EURO SUPPORTED BY HOPES FOR GREEK DEBT DEAL; YEN AWAITS KURODA > PRECIOUS-GOLD NEAR 6-WEEK LOW AS EQUITIES RECOVER, CHINA ON HOLIDAY > METALS-LONDON COPPER TICKS UP WITH EURO; CHINA ON HOLIDAY > OIL PRICES DIP AFTER STRONG RALLY EARLIER THIS WEEK (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)