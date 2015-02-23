(Adds details, company news) LONDON, Feb 23 European shares headed for a higher open on Monday, with British and German share indexes seen hovering around their record highs after euro zone negotiators agreed to extend Greece's bailout. Athens clinched a deal on Friday to avoid a banking collapse by accepting a conditional extension of its bailout programme. The accord requires Greece to submit by Monday a letter to the Eurogroup listing all the policy measures it plans to take during the remainder of the bailout period. "European equities are set to perk up on the open as Greece takes a step closer to a deal," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said in a note. "However, to secure the deal Greece must present a list of reforms to its creditors. For a party elected on the premise of anti-austerity, it is hard to see how the reforms, which are to be presented today, can accommodate the wishes of both the Greek electorate and the Greek creditors." Britain's FTSE 100 is likely to open about 34 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX is seen rising 55 to 61 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, and France's CAC 40 is expected to gain 36 to 39 points, or as much as 0.8 percent, according to financial spreadbetters. The Greek stock market is closed on Monday for a public holiday. COMPANY NEWS HOLCIM Swiss cement maker Holcim reported a 1 percent increase in 2014 net profit attributable to shareholders to 1.29 billion Swiss francs ($1.37 billion) per share as it exceeded its cost-cutting target, beating expectations. For more, click on NESTLE Nestle is looking into measures to boost productivity in Switzerland, including increasing working hours, after the central bank removed its cap on the Swiss franc, its Europe chief was quoted as saying in a Swiss paper on Sunday. For more, click on IAG A trade union group representing Aer Lingus workers has reversed its position and said it will now back a takeover approach by IAG after the British Airways and Iberia owner laid out its growth plans for the Irish airline. DEUTSCHE BANK Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain is arguing against holding on to a stake in Chinese bank Hua Xia as Deutsche reconsiders its near-universal range of banking services, weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported. Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that European banks including Deutsche Bank and Banco Santander are likely to fail the U.S. Federal Reserve's stress test over shortcomings in how they measure and predict potential losses and risks. VOLKSWAGEN The carmaker won approval from Thai authorities to build a manufacturing plant for fuel efficient cars near Bangkok after months of delays but has yet to decide whether to build the factory. AAREAL BANK The bank agreed to buy commercial property lender Westdeutsche Immobilienbank (WestImmo) for 350 million euros ($398 million) from Erste Abwicklungsanstalt. SANOFI The drugmaker's new boss, Olivier Brandicourt, could earn up to 4.2 million euros a year at the drugs group and pocket an extra 4 million euros within 12 months as a one-off golden handshake. UNIBAIL, KLEPIERRE, ALTAREA U.S. real estate investment management firm CBRE Global Investors aims to raise 1.2 billion euros by selling 10 shopping malls in France and Belgium, according to French newspaper Le Figaro. SOCIETE GENERALE Exchange operator CME Group Inc said it fined derivatives broker Newedge USA, a unit of the French bank, $1.75 million for violating rules in metals markets over two years. AIRBUS South Korea's top air carrier Korean Air Line Co. has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Europe's Airbus to jointly bid for Seoul's indigenous fighter development project, Korean Air officials said Sunday, Yonhap News Agency reported. EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Full Year 2014 HSBC Holdings PLC Earnings Release Half Year 2015 BHP Billiton PLC Earnings Release Q4 2014 PostNL NV Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Abengoa SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Aer Lingus Group PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Bovis Homes Group PLC Earnings Release U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 Express Scripts Holding Co Q4 2014 ONEOK Inc. Q4 2014 Tenet Healthcare Corp MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0900 DE Ifo Business Climate 1330 US National Activity Index 1500 US Existing Home Sales ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0610 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,110.30 0.61 % 12.85 NIKKEI 18466.92 0.73 % 134.62 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 484.67 0.01 % 0.04 EUR/USD 1.1375 -0.03 % -0.0003 USD/JPY 118.98 -0.03 % -0.0300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.110 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.393 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,202.76 0.07 % $0.85 US CRUDE $50.68 -0.26 % -0.13 > ASIAN SHARES FLAT AS INVESTORS DIGEST GREEK DEAL > DOW, S&P 500 CLOSE AT RECORD HIGHS ON GREECE DEBT DEAL > NIKKEI RISES TO NEW 15-YEAR HIGH ON GREEK DEAL > TREASURIES-PRICES FALL AFTER GREEK BAILOUT AGREEMENT > EURO OUT OF STEAM AFTER RISING ON GREEK DEBT DEAL > GOLD NEAR 7-WEEK LOW ON GREEK DEBT DEAL, CHINA HOLIDAY > LONDON COPPER MARKS TIME WITH CHINA ON HOLIDAY > OIL EDGES UP ON GREEK DEBT OPTIMISM (Reporting by Atul Prakash)