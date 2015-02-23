(Adds details, company news)
LONDON, Feb 23 European shares headed for a higher open on
Monday, with British and German share indexes seen hovering around their record
highs after euro zone negotiators agreed to extend Greece's bailout.
Athens clinched a deal on Friday to avoid a banking collapse by accepting a
conditional extension of its bailout programme. The accord requires Greece to
submit by Monday a letter to the Eurogroup listing all the policy measures it
plans to take during the remainder of the bailout period.
"European equities are set to perk up on the open as Greece takes a step
closer to a deal," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said in a note.
"However, to secure the deal Greece must present a list of reforms to its
creditors. For a party elected on the premise of anti-austerity, it is hard to
see how the reforms, which are to be presented today, can accommodate the wishes
of both the Greek electorate and the Greek creditors."
Britain's FTSE 100 is likely to open about 34 points higher, or up
0.5 percent, Germany's DAX is seen rising 55 to 61 points, or as much
as 0.6 percent, and France's CAC 40 is expected to gain 36 to 39 points,
or as much as 0.8 percent, according to financial spreadbetters.
The Greek stock market is closed on Monday for a public holiday.
COMPANY NEWS
HOLCIM
Swiss cement maker Holcim reported a 1 percent increase in 2014 net profit
attributable to shareholders to 1.29 billion Swiss francs ($1.37 billion) per
share as it exceeded its cost-cutting target, beating expectations. For more,
click on
NESTLE
Nestle is looking into measures to boost productivity in Switzerland,
including increasing working hours, after the central bank removed its cap on
the Swiss franc, its Europe chief was quoted as saying in a Swiss paper on
Sunday. For more, click on
IAG
A trade union group representing Aer Lingus workers has reversed
its position and said it will now back a takeover approach by IAG after the
British Airways and Iberia owner laid out its growth plans for the Irish
airline.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain is arguing against holding on to a stake in
Chinese bank Hua Xia as Deutsche reconsiders its near-universal
range of banking services, weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported.
Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that European banks including
Deutsche Bank and Banco Santander are likely to fail the U.S. Federal
Reserve's stress test over shortcomings in how they measure and predict
potential losses and risks.
VOLKSWAGEN
The carmaker won approval from Thai authorities to build a manufacturing
plant for fuel efficient cars near Bangkok after months of delays but has yet to
decide whether to build the factory.
AAREAL BANK
The bank agreed to buy commercial property lender Westdeutsche
Immobilienbank (WestImmo) for 350 million euros ($398 million) from
Erste Abwicklungsanstalt.
SANOFI
The drugmaker's new boss, Olivier Brandicourt, could earn up to 4.2 million
euros a year at the drugs group and pocket an extra 4 million euros within 12
months as a one-off golden handshake.
UNIBAIL, KLEPIERRE, ALTAREA
U.S. real estate investment management firm CBRE Global Investors aims to
raise 1.2 billion euros by selling 10 shopping malls in France and Belgium,
according to French newspaper Le Figaro.
SOCIETE GENERALE
Exchange operator CME Group Inc said it fined derivatives broker
Newedge USA, a unit of the French bank, $1.75 million for violating rules in
metals markets over two years.
AIRBUS
South Korea's top air carrier Korean Air Line Co. has signed a memorandum of
understanding (MOU) with Europe's Airbus to jointly bid for Seoul's indigenous
fighter development project, Korean Air officials said Sunday, Yonhap News
Agency reported.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Full Year 2014 HSBC Holdings PLC Earnings Release
Half Year 2015 BHP Billiton PLC Earnings Release
Q4 2014 PostNL NV Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Abengoa SA Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Aer Lingus Group PLC Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Bovis Homes Group PLC Earnings Release
U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q4 2014 Express Scripts Holding Co
Q4 2014 ONEOK Inc.
Q4 2014 Tenet Healthcare Corp
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0900 DE Ifo Business Climate
1330 US National Activity Index
1500 US Existing Home Sales
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0610 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,110.30 0.61 % 12.85
NIKKEI 18466.92 0.73 % 134.62
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 484.67 0.01 % 0.04
EUR/USD 1.1375 -0.03 % -0.0003
USD/JPY 118.98 -0.03 % -0.0300
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.110 -- -0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 0.393 -- 0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,202.76 0.07 % $0.85
US CRUDE $50.68 -0.26 % -0.13
> ASIAN SHARES FLAT AS INVESTORS DIGEST GREEK DEAL
> DOW, S&P 500 CLOSE AT RECORD HIGHS ON GREECE DEBT DEAL
> NIKKEI RISES TO NEW 15-YEAR HIGH ON GREEK DEAL
> TREASURIES-PRICES FALL AFTER GREEK BAILOUT AGREEMENT
> EURO OUT OF STEAM AFTER RISING ON GREEK DEBT DEAL
> GOLD NEAR 7-WEEK LOW ON GREEK DEBT DEAL, CHINA HOLIDAY
> LONDON COPPER MARKS TIME WITH CHINA ON HOLIDAY
> OIL EDGES UP ON GREEK DEBT OPTIMISM
