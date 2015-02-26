PARIS, Feb 26 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 12 to 14 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX
to open 11 to 15 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40
to open 1 to 2 points lower, or down 0.04 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q4 2014 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA Earnings
Full Year 2014 ACS Earnings
Full Year 2014 Acerinox SA Earnings
Q4 and Full Year 2014 Koninklijke Ahold NV Earnings
Full Year 2014 Allianz AG Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 British American Tobacco PLC Earnings
Full Year 2014 Bayer AG Earnings
Full Year 2014 Bodycote PLC Earnings
Full Year 2014 Colt Group SA Earnings
Full Year 2014 Capita PLC Earnings
Full Year 2014 CRH PLC Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Domino's Pizza Group PLC Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Deutsche Telekom Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Reed Elsevier PLC Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Eurocash SA Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA Earnings
Full Year 2014 CGG SA Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Grifols SA Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 GDF Suez SA Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Heijmans NV Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Hochtief AG Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Interserve PLC Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Ladbrokes PLC Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA Earnings
Full Year 2014 Premier Oil PLC Earnings
Full Year 2014 Playtech PLC Earnings
Full Year 2014 Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Earnings
Q4 & FY 2014 Repsol SA Earnings
Full Year 2014 RSA Insurance Group PLC Earnings
Full Year 2014 Sacyr SA Earnings
Q4 2014 Seadrill Partners LLC Earnings
Full Year 2014 SEB SA Earnings
Q4 2014 Solvay SA Earnings
Preliminary FY 2014 Spirent Communications plc Earnings
Full Year 2014 Thales SA Earnings
Preliminary 2014 TAG Immobilien AG Earnings
Full Year 2014 Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA Earnings
Full Year 2014 Veolia Environnement VE SA Earnings
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q4 2015 Autodesk Inc
Q4 2014 AES Corp
Q4 2014 CenterPoint Energy Inc
Q4 2014 Gap Inc
Q4 2014 Kohl's Corp
Q4 2014 Monster Beverage Corp
Q4 2014 Ross Stores Inc
Q4 2014 Sempra Energy
Q4 2014 Southwestern Energy Co
Q4 2014 Universal Health Services Inc
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0700 DE GfK Consumer Sentiment Mar
0855 DE Unemployment Change Feb
0900 EZ Money-M3 Annual Growth Jan
0900 IT Retail sales Dec
0930 GB GDP 2nd release Q4
1000 EZ Business climate Feb
1000 EZ Economic Sentiment Feb
1000 EZ Consumer confidence Feb
1330 US CPI Jan
1330 US Durable goods Jan
1330 US initial jobless claims w/e
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,113.86 -0.08 % -1.62
NIKKEI 18785.79 1.08 % 200.59
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 488.5 -0.24 % -1.19
EUR/USD 1.1363 0.02 % 0.0002
USD/JPY 118.94 0.08 % 0.1000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.957 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 0.325 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,212.45 0.67 % $8.05
US CRUDE $50.72 -0.53 % -0.27
> GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES DIP FROM 5-MONTH HIGH, DOLLAR STEADIES
> US STOCKS-S&P, NASDAQ EDGE DOWN WITH APPLE; DOW ENDS AT RECORD HIGH
> NIKKEI RISES TO FRESH 15-YEAR HIGH AS FED SUPPORTS MOOD
> TREASURIES-BOND PRICES RISE AFTER LATEST YELLEN REMARKS, CPI EYED
> FOREX-FED DISAPPOINTS DOLLAR BULLS, WEAK DATA KNOCKS AUSSIE DOWN
> PRECIOUS-GOLD HOLDS ABOVE $1,200 ON VIEW US RATE RISE WILL BE DELAYED
> COPPER CLIMBS TOWARDS 6-WK PEAK AS CHINA TRICKLES IN FROM HOLIDAY
> BRENT DROPS TOWARDS $61 AS US CRUDE STOCKS RISE
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)