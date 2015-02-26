PARIS, Feb 26 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 12 to 14 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 11 to 15 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 1 to 2 points lower, or down 0.04 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Q4 2014 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA Earnings Full Year 2014 ACS Earnings Full Year 2014 Acerinox SA Earnings Q4 and Full Year 2014 Koninklijke Ahold NV Earnings Full Year 2014 Allianz AG Earnings Release Full Year 2014 British American Tobacco PLC Earnings Full Year 2014 Bayer AG Earnings Full Year 2014 Bodycote PLC Earnings Full Year 2014 Colt Group SA Earnings Full Year 2014 Capita PLC Earnings Full Year 2014 CRH PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Domino's Pizza Group PLC Earnings Release Q4 2014 Deutsche Telekom Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Reed Elsevier PLC Earnings Release Q4 2014 Eurocash SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA Earnings Full Year 2014 CGG SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Grifols SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 GDF Suez SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Heijmans NV Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Hochtief AG Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Interserve PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Ladbrokes PLC Earnings Release Q4 2014 Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA Earnings Full Year 2014 Premier Oil PLC Earnings Full Year 2014 Playtech PLC Earnings Full Year 2014 Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Earnings Q4 & FY 2014 Repsol SA Earnings Full Year 2014 RSA Insurance Group PLC Earnings Full Year 2014 Sacyr SA Earnings Q4 2014 Seadrill Partners LLC Earnings Full Year 2014 SEB SA Earnings Q4 2014 Solvay SA Earnings Preliminary FY 2014 Spirent Communications plc Earnings Full Year 2014 Thales SA Earnings Preliminary 2014 TAG Immobilien AG Earnings Full Year 2014 Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA Earnings Full Year 2014 Veolia Environnement VE SA Earnings MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2015 Autodesk Inc Q4 2014 AES Corp Q4 2014 CenterPoint Energy Inc Q4 2014 Gap Inc Q4 2014 Kohl's Corp Q4 2014 Monster Beverage Corp Q4 2014 Ross Stores Inc Q4 2014 Sempra Energy Q4 2014 Southwestern Energy Co Q4 2014 Universal Health Services Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE GfK Consumer Sentiment Mar 0855 DE Unemployment Change Feb 0900 EZ Money-M3 Annual Growth Jan 0900 IT Retail sales Dec 0930 GB GDP 2nd release Q4 1000 EZ Business climate Feb 1000 EZ Economic Sentiment Feb 1000 EZ Consumer confidence Feb 1330 US CPI Jan 1330 US Durable goods Jan 1330 US initial jobless claims w/e ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,113.86 -0.08 % -1.62 NIKKEI 18785.79 1.08 % 200.59 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 488.5 -0.24 % -1.19 EUR/USD 1.1363 0.02 % 0.0002 USD/JPY 118.94 0.08 % 0.1000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.957 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.325 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,212.45 0.67 % $8.05 US CRUDE $50.72 -0.53 % -0.27 > GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES DIP FROM 5-MONTH HIGH, DOLLAR STEADIES > US STOCKS-S&P, NASDAQ EDGE DOWN WITH APPLE; DOW ENDS AT RECORD HIGH > NIKKEI RISES TO FRESH 15-YEAR HIGH AS FED SUPPORTS MOOD > TREASURIES-BOND PRICES RISE AFTER LATEST YELLEN REMARKS, CPI EYED > FOREX-FED DISAPPOINTS DOLLAR BULLS, WEAK DATA KNOCKS AUSSIE DOWN > PRECIOUS-GOLD HOLDS ABOVE $1,200 ON VIEW US RATE RISE WILL BE DELAYED > COPPER CLIMBS TOWARDS 6-WK PEAK AS CHINA TRICKLES IN FROM HOLIDAY > BRENT DROPS TOWARDS $61 AS US CRUDE STOCKS RISE (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)