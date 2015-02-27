PARIS, Feb 27 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 3 to 4 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX
to open 3 to 4 points lower, or down 0.04 percent, and France's CAC 40
to open 11 to 12 points lower, or down 0.2 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Full Year 2014 Amadeus IT Holding SA Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 BASF SE Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 IMI PLC Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Koninklijke Vopak NV Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Pearson PLC Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Rentokil Initial PLC Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Restaurant Group PLC Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Tecnicas Reunidas SA Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 UBM PLC Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 William Hill PLC Earnings Release
Half Year 2015 Ricardo PLC Earnings Release
Preliminary 2014 Brunel International NV Earnings Release
Preliminary 2014 Salzgitter AG Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Aker ASA Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Belgacom SA Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Corporacion Financiera Alba SA Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Piaggio & C SpA Earnings Release
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q4 2014 NRG Energy Inc
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0700 DE Import prices Jan
0745 FR Consumer spending Jan
0745 FR Producer Prices Jan
1000 IT CPI Feb
1330 US GDP prelim Q4
1445 US Chicago PMI Feb
1500 US U Michigan Sentiment Final Feb
1500 US Pending Homes Jan
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,110.74 -0.15 % -3.12
NIKKEI 18797.94 0.06 % 12.15
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 488.24 -0.09 % -0.46
EUR/USD 1.1213 0.15 % 0.0017
USD/JPY 119.23 -0.15 % -0.1800
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.014 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 0.305 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,209.85 0.13 % $1.55
US CRUDE $48.98 1.68 % 0.81
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)