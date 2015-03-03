(Adds futures, further company news)
LONDON, March 3 European shares were indicated to inch higher at
the open on Tuesday, helped by better-than-expected German retail sales data and
a sentiment boost from a rally on Wall Street.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 equity index, Germany's DAX,
Britain's FTSE 100 and France's CAC were up between 0.1 percent
and 0.2 percent at 0720 GMT.
German retail sales rose more by 2.9 percent month on month and 5.3 percent
year on year in January, far more than economists had expected, data by the
country's Federal Statistics office showed on Tuesday.
Auto stocks will be in focus as executives from the largest
carmakers attended an industry event in Geneva.
The Chief Executives of Opel and Volkswagen said late on Monday
Europe's carmakers are benefiting from robust demand for passenger cars in most
of Europe although the slumping Russian market continues to cast a shadow,
making forecasts increasingly difficult.
Elsewhere, German utility RWE was indicated to open almost 1
percent higher after Rheinische Post reported it plans to pay a dividend of 1
euro per share for 2014.
Barclays said it made a 2014 adjusted pretax profit of 5.5 billion
pounds ($8.46 billion), up from a restated 4.9 billion in 2013 and above the
average analyst forecast of 5.3 billion pounds.
The Nasdaq on Monday closed above 5,000 for the first time since the year
2000 dot-com bubble as tech stocks were boosted by deals, while the S&P 500 and
Dow indexes hit records after economic data pointed to a slowly accelerating
economy.
COMPANY NEWS
VIVENDI, BOLLORE
Bollore, which is controlled by the family of Vivendi Chairman Vincent
Bollore, said it bought 40.5 million additional shares in Vivendi for 852
million euros at 21 euros a share, taking its stake in the media group to 8.15
percent from 5.15 percent and reinforcing its position as top shareholder.
SAFRAN
The French state is selling a 3.96 percent stake in defence group Safran via
a share placement, which could rise to as much as 4.55 percent via an
overallotment option, the finance and industry ministries said in a joint
statement.
VEOLIA
Groupama said it has launched the sale of up to 28.4 million shares in
Veolia, or about 5.05 percent of the share capital. Societe Generale, which is
joint bookrunner, said the offer was priced at 17.09 euros a share.
RWE
The company plans to pay a dividend of 1 euro per share for 2014, Rheinische
Post reported, citing company sources.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 13.2
percent in February from the same month a year ago to 134,697 vehicles, Italy's
transport ministry said on Monday.
LUXOTTICA
Italian eyewear group Luxottica is to more than double its dividend payment
to 1.44 euros per share, it said on Monday after reporting a 10 percent rise in
full-year operating income and record cash flow.
The group holds an Investors' Day on Tuesday.
MEDIOBANCA
Italy's Mediobanca said on Monday the European Central Bank had set a Common
Equity Tier 1 ratio phase-in of 9 percent as a specific capital requirement for
the bank.
STANDARD CHARTERED
The bank will shrink its bonus pool for 2014 by about 9 percent to around
715 million pounds ($1.1 billion), Sky News reported late on Monday, citing a
person familiar with the matter.
CAIXABANK
Spain's third-biggest lender Caixabank on Tuesday said it was targeting a
ROTE profitability ratio of 12 to 14 percent from 2017 onwards, up from 3.4
percent today, thanks to both a rise in revenues and a sharp improvement in its
efficiency ratio.
BPCE
Francois Perol, chairman of France's second-biggest retail bank, BPCE, is to
face trial in June in a case to determine whether his nomination to head the
group in 2009 represented a conflict of interest, Les Echos reports on Tuesday.
The trial is slated for June 22-24, the paper said. BPCE could not be
immediately reached for comment.
GDF-SUEZ
Regulated French gas prices are expected to rise by a little less than 1
percent on April 1 following an average fall of 3.5 percent on March 1, French
daily Les Echos reports.
TECHNICOLOR
Technicolor said it reached an accord with its top shareholder, Vector
Capital, terminating a governance agreement signed in July 2012 and bringing an
end to all ongoing legal disputes between them. Technicolor said Vector backed
its 2020 strategic plan and pledged to support the board at Technicolor's annual
shareholder meetings.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Deutsche Bahn has reached a settlement with three airlines it sued for a
U.S. price-fixing cartel but is still pursuing a suit against Air France-KLM,
Qantas Airways and All Nippon Airways. Deutsche Bahn had sought a total $370
million in damages from all six. Sources said the settlement amount from
Cargolux, SAS and Nippon Cargo Airlines was less than $100 million.
SIKA
Sika said it had agreed to acquire U.S.-based mortar producer BMI in order
to accelerate its global expansion in the mortar business.
GAM HOLDING
GAM posted underlying net profit for 2014 of 177.2 million Swiss francs,
down 16 percent year on year.
LAFARGE
The French cement group said it signed an agreement to acquire the 45
percent stake held by SOCAM Development Limited in Lafarge Shui On Cement for
HK$2,553 million (294 million euros), subject to the completion of its merger
project with Holcim.
IPSEN
French pharma group Ipsen said it expects 2015 core operating income between
19 percent and 20 percent of sales, excluding any major further deterioration of
the economic environment in Russia.
PUBLICIS
The French ad group said that the integration of Sapient was "proceeding in
line with the initial plan" after it completed the $3.7 billion acquisition of
the digital ad specialist last month. Publicis added that three directors had
resigned from the board.
INGENICO
Allianz Hungaria selects Ingenico Mobile Solutions' innovative,
integrated and fully managed mPOS.
Allianz Hungaria to fully equip 800 sales agents of its network with
Ingenico mobile payment solutions by end of year.
MERCK KGAA
The group said underlying core earnings would stagnate or grow only slightly
this year as it spends money on developing a new immunotherapy against cancer
and as its injectable multiple sclerosis drug Rebif faces strong competition
from oral treatments.
SIEMENS
Willi Meixner will head Siemens' Power+Gas division, replacing Roland
Fischer, who left the group in January, manager magazin reported, citing company
sources.
VOLKSWAGEN
The company's Audi unit plans to present a battery-powered sports-utility
vehicle (SUV) this year with the ability to drive distances of more than 500
kilometres, Handelsblatt reported, citing Audi board member Ulrich Hackenberg.
EVONIK
The group posted 2014 net income at 568 million euros on sales of 12.9
billion euros.
BRAAS MONIER
The group posted 2014 operating EBITDA of 195.4 million euros and proposed a
dividend of 0.30 euros per share.
GAGFAH
The real estate group reported 2014 net operating income of 390.7 million
euros.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCK
The group acquires European Printing Systems Group (PSG). It said the
integration of the group would boost its sales by some 130 million euros.
HeidelDruck said the purchase price would remain confidential.
CONERGY
The German solar company is preparing for an IPO after returning to profit
and is aiming for a value of about $2 billion-$3 billion including debt, the
Financial Times reported.
EI TOWERS, RAI WAY
Italian radio and television mast operator EI Towers said on Monday its bid
to take over rival Rai Way was "fully valid and lawful".
RCS MEDIAGROUP
The publisher said on Monday its board had met and decided to adjourn the
meeting to complete the examination of the items on the agenda at a meeting
convened for March 6.
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
BMO Q4 2015 Best Buy Co Inc
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0930 GB Markit Construction PMI Feb
1830 US Vehicle sales Feb
($1 = 0.6499 pounds)
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)