PARIS, March 4 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 10 to 11 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 17 to 20 points higher, or 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 14 to 15 points higher, or 0.3 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Q4 2014 Areva SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA Earnings Full Year 2014 CLS Holdings PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Fresnillo PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Henkel & Co KGaA AG Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Altarea SCA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 ITV PLC Earnings Release Q4 2014 Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Legal & General Group PLC Earnings Release Q4 2014 Moncler SpA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Portugal Telecom SGPS SA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Axel Springer SE Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Standard Chartered PLC Earnings Release Q4 2014 Subsea 7 SA Earnings Release Q4 2014 TCS Group Holding PLC Earnings Release Q4 2014 Valiant Holding AG Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2015 Brown-Forman Corp Q3 2015 H & R Block Inc Q4 2014 PetSmart Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0845 IT Markit/ADACI Svcs PMI Feb 0850 FR Markit Serv PMI Feb 0850 FR Markit Comp PMI Feb 0855 DE Markit Services PMI Feb 0855 DE Markit Comp final PMI Feb 0900 EZ Markit Services Final Feb 0900 EZ Markit Composite Final Feb 0930 GB Markit/CIPS Serv PMI Feb 1000 EZ Retail sales Jan 1315 US ADP jobs Feb 1445 US Markit Comp final PMI Feb 1445 US Markit Svcs PMI final Feb 1500 US ISM-N-Mfg PMI Feb ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0622 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,107.78 -0.45 % -9.61 NIKKEI 18703.6 -0.59 % -111.56 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 488.01 -0.19 % -0.91 EUR/USD 1.1165 -0.08 % -0.0009 USD/JPY 119.63 -0.08 % -0.0900 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.131 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.378 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,207.06 0.31 % $3.75 US CRUDE $50.51 -0.02 % -0.01 > GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES DRIFT LOWER, INDIA SURPRISES WITH RATE CUT > US STOCKS-WALL ST FALLS FROM RECORDS, LED BY TECHNOLOGY STOCKS > NIKKEI SLIPS AS WALL ST FALL TRIGGERS PROFIT TAKING > TREASURIES-BOND PRICES SLIP ON CORPORATE SUPPLY; U.S. DATA EYED > FOREX-DOLLAR CLINGS NEAR 11-YEAR HIGH AHEAD OF U.S. DATA, ECB > PRECIOUS-GOLD SNAPS 2-DAY LOSING STREAK AS DOLLAR DIPS; DATA IN FOCUS > METALS-NICKEL NEAR MORE THAN ONE-YEAR LOWS AS BULLS CUT LOSSES > BRENT HOLDS ABOVE $60 AFTER SAUDI PRICE INCREASES (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)