(Adds price indications for Nokia, Alcatel Lucent, LVMH, further company news)
LONDON, April 14 European shares were indicated to edge lower at
the open on Tuesday, tracking a late dip on Wall Street, although some mergers
and acquisition (M&A) activity in the telecoms sector might once again help
mitigate losses.
At 0647 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX,
France's CAC were down between 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, with FTSE
100 futures up 0.1 percent. U.S. stocks dipped late on Monday as fears
increased that the strong dollar and lower oil prices will hurt U.S.
first-quarter earnings.
Nokia Oyj was seen opening 1.2 percent after Les Echos newspaper
reported the Finnish firm was close to a deal to buy Alcatel-Lucent's
mobile networks business. The French firm's shares were seen 6-8 percent higher.
Alcatel and Nokia, whose shares had also risen on Monday, declined to comment.
"We believe that a sale of Alcatel-Lucent's wireless unit to Nokia is in
both companies' long-term interests," analysts at Nomura said in a note.
They added that their fair value estimate of Alcatel's shares would rise
adding the deal would increase to around 4.70 euros, compared to 4 euros
currently and a closing price of 3.86 euros on Monday, if the company sells its
wireless unit to Nokia for 2.5 billion euros ($2.64 billion).
Greek shares were due to re-open after a four-day weekend. Athens
denied on Monday a report by the Financial Times that it was preparing for a
debt default if it did not reach a deal with its creditors by the end of the
month and said the negotiations were proceeding "swiftly" towards a solution.
COMPANY NEWS:
ALCATEL-LUCENT
Finland's Nokia Oyj is close to a deal to buy Alcatel-Lucent's
mobile networks business to boost its core business, especially in the United
States and China, Les Echos newspaper reported. Alcatel and Nokia declined to
comment.
LVMH
Seen up 1-3 pct
The French luxury goods group posted a 3 percent rise in like-for-like
first-quarter sales, helped by the weak euro against the dollar and what it
called an "excellent start to the year" at Louis Vuitton.
JOHN WOOD GROUP
Oil and gas services company John Wood Group said it had won a five-year
contract with EnQuest.
ASHMORE
Emerging markets-focused fund management company Ashmore Group said on
Tuesday its third-quarter assets under management fell by 4.1 percent to $61.1
billion, as clients pulled cash and it lost money on its investments.
HOLCIM, LAFARGE
Holcim and Lafarge on Tuesday named the candidates for their combined
company's board of directors as the two cement groups look to clinch their $40
billion merger.
For more click on
UBS
Swiss banking giant UBS trimmed its stake in China Cinda Asset
Management Co Ltd, selling $245 million of its shares in the Chinese
state-owned bad debt manager, IFR reported on Tuesday citing a term sheet of the
transaction.
For more click on
ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA
Italy's biggest utility Enel is considering entering the broadband
telecommunications market, three sources close to the matter said on Monday, as
the government looks to kick start a 12 billion euro plan to roll out fast
networks across the country.
Italy state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is working with infrastructure
fund F2i on a plan to recapitalise fiber optic network provider Metroweb and
possibly open up its capital to new investors, CDP Chairman Franco Bassanini
said on Monday.
EI TOWERS, RAI WAY
The planned 1.2 billion euro offer by Italian broadcast tower operator EI
Towers to acquire state-controlled rival Rai Way cannot go ahead in its current
form, market watchdog Consob said on Monday.
EXOR, FIAT CHRYSLER
The head of Italian holding company Exor, which controls carmaker Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles, said on Monday he expected to see more
consolidation in the auto sector.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
The Italian publisher faced calls for shareholders to back alternative
boardroom candidates, having been criticised by one outspoken investor over
plans to sell its book publishing and certain real estate assets.
PIRELLI
China National Chemical Corp said on Monday it had signed an agreement to
buy a 1.574 percent stake in Italian tyre maker Pirelli held by Edizione
Srl.
UNICREDIT
Unicredit investor Delfin has reduced its stake in Italy's biggest bank to
slightly below 2 percent from just above 3 pct, according to a Delfin
spokeswoman.
CEO Federico Ghizzoni attends a prize-giving ceremony on Tuesday (1530 GMT).
VEOLIA
The French utilities group said it won a contract to supply water and
wastewater treatment services to South korea's largest nuclear power plant.
Financial details were not disclosed.
TECHNIP
The French oil serivces group said it won a contract for the Triton floating
production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, operated by Dana Petroleum and
located in Central North Sea.
ENEL GREEN POWER
Enel Green Power said on Monday it had won 425 MW wind farm tender in South
Africa. It said three projects in South Africa will require investments of
around 500 million euros. ID:nI6N0WY002]
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank's management board aims to decide on its future business model
next week and present its strategy at an extraordinary meeting of its
supervisory board on April 24, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday,
without citing sources.
BOURBON
The French oil services company said on Monday that three Nigerian crew
members had been kidnapped after one of its speedboats was boarded off the
Nigerian coast in the night of April 8.
EURONEXT
The exchange operator launched revamped dairy derivatives, betting an end of
EU milk quotas will stir price hedging interest, but a lack of opening day trade
illustrated the uphill task it faces in a sector that has so far shunned
futures.
DEUTSCHE POST
Talks due with labour union Verdi to resolve a dispute over management plans
to expand the group's parcel delivery business by using employees on lower pay
deals.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCK
The company said it would issue 200 million euros in high yield notes, due
2022, to extend its debt maturity profile and take advantage of favourable
capital markets.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q1 2015 Sika AG Sales
Q4 2014 Exor SpA Earnings
Q1 2015 Edenred SA Sales
Q3 2015 Ashmore Group Asset Under Management
Q1 2015 Poundland Group PLC Trading Statement
Q1 2015 Kuehne und Nagel International AG Earnings
Q1 2015 Gerresheimer AG Earnings
Q1 2015 Michael Page Intl Interim Management Statement
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING (GMT) :
BMO Q1 2015 Johnson & Johnson
1100 Q1 2015 JPMorgan Chase & Co
AMC Q1 2015 Intel Corp
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0800 IT Consumer Prices final March
0830 GB CPI March
0900 EZ Industrial Production Feb
1230 US PPI March
1230 US Retail sales March
1400 US Business Investories Feb
> GLOBAL MARKETS-China shares extend bull run, US dollar dips
> Wall St declines as worries about earnings deepen
> Nikkei little changed, Topix up as investors look to improved earnings
> TREASURIES-Bonds steady before heavy data week
> Yen broadly higher in Asia, sterling off lows
> Gold holds near $1,200, U.S. rate hike outlook in focus
> China easing hopes, supply worries put floor under copper prices
> Oil prices rise on expected dip in U.S. shale output
($1 = 0.9480 euros)
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)