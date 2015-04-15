UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
LONDON, April 15 Financial spread betting firm Capital Spreads predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open flat on Wednesday, Germany's DAX to gain 29 points, or 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 16 points, or 0.3 percent.
EUROPEAN EVENTS:
Danone SA Q1 2015 Corporate Sales Release
ASML Holding NV Q1 2015Earnings Release
Jupiter Fund Management PLC Q1 2015Trading Update Release
Hunting PLC Half Year 2015Trading Statement Release
JD Sports Fashion PLC Full Year 2015 Earnings Release
Burberry Group PLC Full Year 2014/2015 Trading Update Release
Aeroports De Paris SA March 2015 Traffic Figures
Remy Cointreau SA Q4 2014/2015 Corporate Sales Release
Kaufman & Broad SA Q1 2015 Earnings Release
U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q1 2015 Bank of America Corp
Q1 2015 U.S. Bancorp
Q1 2015 SanDisk Corp
Q1 2015 Delta Air Lines Inc
Q1 2015 Netflix Inc
Q1 2015 PNC Financial Services Group Inc
Q1 2015 Charles Schwab Corp
MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS :
DE CPI Final
FR CPI FInal
EZ Eurostat Trade
US Mortagage Market Index
EZ ECB Deposit rate
US Industrial Output
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT: > Asia stocks falter as China loses its mojo > Wall Street ends higher after bounce in oil prices > Nikkei flat in choppy trade; investors pause after recent rally > Yields drop as retail sales miss expectations > Dollar takes back some ground lost on U.S. retail sales miss > Gold slips as dollar bounces back from US data hit > London copper steady as weak China growth boosts stimulus hopes > Oil prices rise after signs of U.S. production dip
