PARIS, April 16 European stocks were set for a steady open on
Thursday, taking a breather from their recent sharp rally, with shares in
automakers eyed after strong industry figures.
Unilever will also be in focus after the food giant
reported better-than-expected sales for the first quarter, showing improvement
from the hammering it took last year from weak emerging markets including a
slowdown in China.
SABMiller Plc, the world's second-largest brewer by sales, reported
a marginal rise in full-year beverage sales volumes and said its results were
hurt by the strength of the dollar against various currencies.
At 0640 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were down 0.1 percent to up 0.2 percent.
Data showed on Thursday Europe's auto market recovery gained a firmer
footing in March, with Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Spain all posting
solid gains.
European stocks rallied on Wednesday, with the FTSEurofirst 300
hitting a level not seen since late 2000, after the European Central Bank said
it remained committed to its full asset-buying programme to revive the euro zone
economy.
Greece will be in the spotlight again after German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said late on Wednesday that the country must find a way to regain the
trust of the financial markets and competitiveness of its economy and that
Berlin is willing to support its efforts to reach these goals.
UK construction stocks will also be eyed after British housebuilder
Persimmon said the upcoming national election was making it more
difficult to win planning permission for new developments.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0640 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,106.63 0.51 % 10.79
NIKKEI 19885.77 0.08 % 16.01
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 515.18 1.06 % 5.38
EUR/USD 1.069 0.06 % 0.0006
USD/JPY 119.26 0.11 % 0.1300
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.904 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 0.105 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,204.80 0.29 % $3.50
US CRUDE $56.19 -0.35 % -0.20
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks follow global surge, dollar defensive
> US STOCKS-Wall St ends higher as jitters about earnings and oil recede
> Nikkei down as drugmakers, food firms retreat hopes
> TREASURIES-Bonds steady after weak data, ECB purchases boost demand
> FOREX-Aussie jumps on jobs data surprise; dollar nurses losses
> PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on softer dollar, sluggish U.S. data
> METALS-London copper prices firm as weak US data drags on dollar
> Brent crude hits 2015 highs as U.S. production slows
COMPANY NEWS:
UNILEVER
Unilever reported better than expected sales for the first quarter on
Thursday, showing improvement from the hammering it took last year from weak
emerging markets including a slowdown in China.
AUTO MAKERS
Europe's auto-market recovery gained a firmer footing in March, according to
industry data published on Thursday, as mid-market brands bounced back and
no-frills "crisis car" sales slowed.
ZALANDO
German online fashion retailer Zalando swung to an operating profit in the
first quarter, it said in preliminary figures released on Thursday, ahead of
schedule.
DEBENHAMS
Britain's No.2 department stores chain posted a better-than-expected rise in
first-half profit as its strategy of running fewer promotions boosted full-price
sales, and an improved online offer helped increase demand.
DIAGEO
The world's largest spirits maker reported slower quarterly trading on
Thursday, hurt by tough comparisons in Britain and retailers reducing inventory
in Southeast Asia.
UK CONSTRUCTION STOCKS
British housebuilder Persimmon said the upcoming national election
was making it more difficult to win planning permission for new developments.
SABMILLER PLC
The world's second-largest brewer by sales, reported a marginal rise in
full-year beverage sales volumes and said its results were hurt by the strength
of the dollar against various currencies.
UBS
Activist investor Knight Vinke said UBS needs to "radically" shrink and
should look at spinning off or merging its investment bank, reviving its
two-year criticism of the Swiss bank.
AIRBUS
The aerospace group said on Wednesday it will ask shareholders to approve an
exceptional share buyback of up to 10 percent of its capital at its annual
meeting on May 27.
VOLKSWAGEN
The steering committee of VW's supervisory board will likely meet by Friday
to try to resolve a leadership crisis at the carmaker, two sources familiar with
the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) believes Chief Executive Martin
Winterkorn may have to leave after the carmaker's chairman publicly withdrew his
confidence in the CEO, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.
HOLCIM
Swiss cement maker Holcim said on Thursday it expects the new shares of its
tie-up with France's Lafarge to be listed on exchanges in Zurich and Paris in
early August. Eurocement Holding AG, the second-largest shareholder in Swiss
cement maker Holcim Ltd, said on Wednesday it is nominating its owner Filaret
Galchev for a position on the board of a planned tie-up between Holcim and
France's Lafarge SA.
SODEXO
The French catering, facilities management and vouchers group kept its
full-year goals after operating profit rose 8.6 percent in the first half,
helped by cost cuts and new contracts in North and Latin America, and Australia.
RENAULT
The carmaker will hold an emergency board meeting in response to French
government moves to tighten its grip on the carmaker and its alliance with
Nissan, a company source with knowledge of the matter said.
CASINO
French retailer Casino said growth slowed in the first quarter, reflecting a
still lacklustre performance in France, despite price cuts there, while an
economic slowdown in Brazil hurt the sales of its consumer electronics business.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)