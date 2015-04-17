LONDON, April 17 Britain's top FTSE 100 equity index is
seen outperforming rival continental European markets at the open, with UK
mining stocks expected to be supported by a rise in the copper price.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by
12-15 points, or 0.2 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening
down by 16-19 points, or 0.2 percent lower, and France's CAC 40 was seen
opening unchanged to down by 4 points, or flat in percentage terms.
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at fresh 7-yr high, look past weak US data
> US STOCKS-Wall St ends slightly lower as earnings worries linger
> Nikkei drops on weak U.S. data, investors eye earnings next week
> TREASURIES-Bonds end slightly stronger as investors weigh growth outlook
> FOREX-U.S. data disappoints dollar bulls again, euro shrugs off Greece
concerns
> PRECIOUS-Gold holds below $1,200, poised for second weekly dip
> METALS-London tin set for 11 pct weekly loss as demand falters
> Brent crude oil prices fall as OPEC production soars
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)