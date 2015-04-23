(Adds futures, company news)
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, April 23 European shares headed for a higher open on
Thursday, with encouraging earnings reports from some companies and expectations
that the Chinese authorities would take further steps to boost the economy seen
improving sentiment.
Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank made a profit in the first
quarter despite absorbing litigation costs of about 1.5 billion euros ($1.61
billion), while French oil services provider Technip reported a 34.9
percent rise in first-quarter adjusted core profits.
The market's focus will be on commodity stocks after factory activity in
China, the world's largest metals consumer, contracted at its fastest pace in a
year in April, raising expectations for more policy stimulus.
The China flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.2 in
April, against expectations of 49.6. In Japan, the Markit/JMMA flash PMI fell to
49.7 in April from a final reading of 50.3 in March.
At 0616 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.3 percent higher.
Investors will keep a close eye on Greece. The European Central Bank raised
its ceiling on emergency lending by the Greek central bank to Greek banks by 1.5
billion euros to 75.4 billion euros, giving them a bigger buffer to cope with
deposit withdrawals, a banking source said.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed flat at 1,628.35
points in the previous session, while Germany's DAX closed down 0.6
percent.
COMPANY NEWS
DEUTSCHE BANK
Germany's largest lender made a profit in the first quarter despite
absorbing litigation costs of about 1.5 billion euros ($1.61 billion), it said
on Wednesday.
Separately, a person familiar with the matter said Deutsche Bank was likely
to pay more than $2 billion to U.S. and U.K. authorities over the manipulation
of a key interest rate benchmark, more than any other bank has been penalized
over the rate rigging.
TECHNIP
The French oil services provider reported a 34.9 percent rise in
first-quarter adjusted core profits on Thursday and tweaked its forecasts for
2015 as its subsea division was seen outperforming and its onshore/offshore unit
lagging.
NOKIA
Nokia's maps business has drawn interest from potential buyers including
Facebook and a consortium of German carmakers made up of BMW,
Audi and Daimler, a German magazine reported on
Wednesday.
CAIXABANK
Spanish lender Caixabank said net profit doubled to 375 million euros ($402
million) in the first quarter, beating forecasts, as it was boosted by the
acquisition of Barclays' local unit and an improving domestic economy.
NOVARTIS
Swiss drugmaker Novartis posted declining sales in the first quarter and
cautioned that dollar strength may be a bigger-than-expected drag on full-year
figures.
ERICSSON
Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson posted first-quarter operating
profit below market expectations and said it expected the fast rollout of 4G
networks in China to continue while business in North America would remain slow
in the short term.
WARTSILA
The Finnish ship engine and power plant maker posted quarterly results
clearly below market expectations as low crude prices curbed offshore firms'
demand for vessels.
MOBISTAR
The Belgian mobile phone operator on Thursday reported an unexpected rise in
first-quarter core profit and repeated its outlook for 2015.
LOGITECH
The Swiss-American gadget maker said quarterly profit fell 33 percent as the
demand for new music and video game add-ons was not enough to offset falling
demand for its computer accessories.
FLASH CRASH
A British man accused of market manipulation that contributed to the May
2010 Wall Street "flash crash" said he opposed being extradited to the United
States, while the operator of the market where he traded sought to rebut
prosecutors' suggestion that futures helped cause the crash.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse UK had a security agreement with Nav Sarao Futures, the
company of the man arrested in London over his alleged role in the May 2010
"flash crash", a spokesman for the Swiss bank said.
MICHELIN
First-quarter revenue rose 5.6 percent, the French tyre maker said on
Wednesday, as a strong currency tailwind more than made up for declining prices.
ZODIAC
Boeing said problems with seat production from French supplier Zodiac
Aerospace are not resolved, but said they would not alter the plane maker's
ability to meet its targets for aircraft deliveries this year.
VODAFONE
The Indian government and Vodafone have moved a step closer to starting
resolution of a tax dispute by agreeing on Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, vice-president
of the International Court of Justice, as the third arbitrator, India's Economic
Times newspaper reported on Thursday. (bit.ly/1Ffvjwu)
PACE
Network gear maker Arris Group Inc said late on Wednesday it would
buy British set-top box maker Pace in a $2.1 billion cash-and-stock deal to
expand its operations outside North America.
DAIMLER
A local pricing regulator in China said on Thursday it has fined Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz 350 million yuan ($56.49 million) for price fixing.
VOLKSWAGEN
The carmaker will get 400 million euros in trade financing from Canada to
help expand its southern U.S. and Mexican operations and thereby generate
business for Canadian firms, Ottawa said on Thursday.
SIEMENS
The engineering conglomerate foresees continuous demand for rail systems in
Thailand despite investment delays, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Tomasz
Mazur, head of the mobility division at Siemens (Thailand).
BILFINGER
The German building services firm issued its fifth profit warning since last
June on Wednesday, saying its U.S. oil and gas business was faring worse than
expected and demand in its power plant business remained weak.
L'OREAL
The cosmetics company will not implement double voting rights for long-term
shareholders, as called for under a French law that has a stated aim of
promoting stability at listed companies.
VEOLIA
Shareholders at the water and waste specialist who wanted to keep a one
share one vote governance structure lost a vote on Wednesday, opening the way
for double-voting rights for long-term investors including the French
government.
EURONEXT
The European exchange operator said Chief Executive Dominique Cerutti would
leave the company on July 15 to join consulting firm Altran Technologies SA
as chairman and CEO.
TOTAL
The French oil and gas major is in talks to sell its 40 percent stake in
Russia's Kharyaga oil project to Russian state firm Zarubezhneft, Vedomosti
business daily reported.
HENEIKEN, CFAO
Heineken NV, the world's third largest brewer, and Africa-focused trading
firm CFAO will invest 100 billion CFA francs ($163.52 million) to build a
brewery in Ivory Coast, a Heineken company official said on Wednesday.
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
Dassault Systemes announced the acquisition of Modelon GmbH and reported
first quarte results.
PERNOD RICARD
French spirits maker Pernod Ricard posted better-than-expected third-quarter
sales, reflecting improving cognac sales in China, its second-largest market,
and also stronger sales in the Americas.
ANGLO AMERICAN
The global mining company trimmed its full-year forecast for diamond
production on Thursday due to weaker market conditions.
NOVOZYMES
The industrial enzymes maker reported a larger-than-expected rise in its
first-quarter operating profit and raised its outlook on the back of a stronger
U.S. dollar.
U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q1 2015 Amazon.com Inc <AMZN.O
Q1 2015 Caterpillar Inc <CAT
Q2 2015 Rockwell Collins Inc <COL
Q1 2015 Dow Chemical Co
Q1 2015 Freeport-McMoRan Inc
Q1 2015 General Motors Co
Q1 2015 Google Inc
Q1 2015 Eli Lilly and Co
Q1 2015 3M Company
Q3 2015 Microsoft Corp
Q1 2015 NASDAQ OMX Group Inc
Q1 2015 Newmont Mining Corp
Q1 2015 PepsiCo Inc
Q2 2015 Starbucks Corp
MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
DE Consumer Sentiment
FR Business Climate
DE Markit Flash PMI
GB Retail Sales
US Initial Jobless Claims
US Markit Mfg PMI
US New Home Sales
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,107.96 0.51 % 10.67
NIKKEI 20171.13 0.18 % 37.23
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 517.99 0.6 % 3.08
EUR/USD 1.071 -0.14 % -0.0015
USD/JPY 119.74 -0.13 % -0.1600
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.968 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 0.163 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,189.10 0.19 % $2.20
US CRUDE $56.35 0.34 % 0.19
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)