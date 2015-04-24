LONDON, April 24 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 21 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open up 73 points or 0.6 percent higher, and France's CAC 40 to open 19 to 21 points higher, or up as much as 0.4 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Air Liquide SA Q1 2015 Air Liquide SA Corporate Sales Release Suez Environnement Company Q1 2015 Suez Environnement SA Company SA Earnings Release AstraZeneca PLC Q1 2015 AstraZeneca PLC Earnings Release Electrolux AB Q1 2015 Electrolux AB Earnings Release Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Q1 2015 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Trading Statement Release Spectris PLC Spectris PLC Trading Statement Release Banco de Sabadell SA Q1 2015 Banco de Sabadell SA Earnings Release Yara International ASA Q1 2015 Yara International ASA Earnings Release Neste Oil Oyj Q1 2015 Neste Oil Oyj Earnings Release Caverion Oyj Q1 2015 Caverion Oyj Earnings Release Kemira Oyj Q1 2015 Kemira Oyj Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : State Street Corp Q1 2015 State Street Corp Earnings Release Barnes Group Inc Q1 2015 Barnes Group Inc Earnings Release American Airlines Q1 2015 American Airlines Group Inc Group Inc Earnings Release First Niagara Q1 2015 First Niagara Financial Group Financial Group Inc Inc Earnings Release Provident Financial Q1 2015 Provident Financial Services Inc Services Inc Earnings Release Biogen Inc Q1 2015 Biogen Idec Inc Earnings Release JMP Group Inc Q1 2015 JMP Group Inc Earnings Release Westmoreland Q1 2015 Westmoreland Resource Partners Resource Partners LP LP Earnings Release IMS Health Holdings Q1 2015 IMS Health Holdings Inc Earnings Inc Release Xerox Corp Q1 2015 Xerox Corporation Earnings Release MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0800 DE Ifo Business Climate, Current Conditions, Expectations 1230 US Durable Goods 1430 US ECRI Weekly ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,112.93 0.24 % 4.97 NIKKEI 20042.68 -0.72 % -144.97 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 516.61 0.09 % 0.49 EUR/USD 1.0808 -0.15 % -0.0016 USD/JPY 119.51 -0.04 % -0.0500 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.954 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.164 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,191.35 -0.19 % -$2.25 US CRUDE $57.39 -0.61 % -0.35 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares take cue from Nasdaq record > US STOCKS-Nasdaq sets closing record > Nikkei poised to snap 3-day winning streak; oil stocks gain > TREASURIES-U.S. bond market rebounds on weak data, Greece > FOREX-Dollar slips on home data, euro climbs on Greek hopes > PRECIOUS-Soft U.S. data supports gold, but set for weekly dip > METALS-Copper rises in step with stronger equities, oil > Oil prices edge down from 2015-highs, but set for weekly gains (Reporting by Alistair Smout)