LONDON, April 24 European shares were set to rise at the open on
Friday, extending gains made so far this week, boosted by several encouraging
earnings reports, while global sentiment was lifted by a new record high for the
U.S. blue-chip Nasdaq index.
Spain's Banco Sabadell and Swedish home appliances maker
Electrolux were among companies to beat earnings expectations.
Traders also cited optimism that Greece would be able to reach a debt deal
with its European lenders after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she had a
"constructive" meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
At 0652 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX,
France's CAC and Britain's FTSE indexes were up between 0.2 and
and 0.5 percent.
The FTSEurofirst is up 0.8 percent this week, and is 2 percent away
from last week's 2015 high, which was its highest since 2000.
The gains are set to follow on from a strong U.S. trading session, where the
Nasdaq Composite closed at an all-time high on Thursday, surpassing a
2000 record set just before the dotcom crash.
"We are calling the major bourses firmer with optimism around Greece and
favourable leads from the US likely to drive an early rise," Stan Shamu, market
strategist at IG, said in a note.
In a generally quiet day for data, the German Ifo business sentiment survey
is due at 0800 GMT.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
AIR LIQUIDE
French industrial gases group Air Liquide AIR.PA said revenue in the first
quarter grew by 3 percent on a comparable basis excluding currencies and other
factors and by 7 percent on a reported basis to 3.993 billion euros ($4.31
billion).
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank's executives are due to present strategic options to the
supervisory board.
Deutsche Bank has received at least one offer from a Chinese financial
institution to buy the German bank's 20 percent stake in Hua Xia Bank
, though a deal is not within reach yet, sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Germany's financial watchdog is expected to finish its own investigation
into the activities of Deutsche Bank's traders in May or June and a supervisory
source said it would incorporate the findings of authorities in the United
States and Britain.
SIEMENS
Siemens is among others weighing an offer for Halliburton's
oilfield-services assets worth $5-10 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing
sources. Siemens did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
E.ON
The utility's global commodities division has agreed to buy up to two
million tonnes of regasified liquefied natural gas a year from Meridian LNG
Holdings Corp, E.ON said on Thursday.
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank is due to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) at 0830 GMT.
For more, click on
RENAULT
The carmaker said first-quarter revenue rose 13.7 percent as Europe's
auto-market upturn more than made up for collapsing Russian sales and a
prolonged emerging-market slump elsewhere.
French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron has written to Renault boss Carlos
Ghosn to defend the government's surprise stake increase in the carmaker and
reject claims it endangers the Renault-Nissan alliance.
TESCO
Tesco Lotus, the Thai operation of Tesco, remains committed to Thailand and
will continue to invest in expanding its retail and online channels, the Bangkok
Post quoted Chief Executive John Christie as saying. (bit.ly/1Eky7b0)
BP
BP said on Thursday that talks to end an 11-week strike at its Whiting,
Indiana, refinery were at a standstill over the union's bargaining rights while
a walkout at its joint-venture Toledo, Ohio, plant would likely continue for
some time.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Shell has taken into account the risks presented by the Petrobras graft
scandal to its expanding operations in Brazil and is confident the Brazilian
state-run oil company will emerge stronger, the company's CEO said on Thursday.
ASTRAZENECA PLC
The drugs group is braced for dissent from leading investors over executive
pay almost a year after it saw off a 69 billion pounds takeover bid from Pfizer,
Sky News reported late on Thursday. The FTSE-100 drugs giant will be the subject
of a modest shareholder revolt at its annual meeting on Friday. (bit.ly/1OM5vZK)
SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT
Suez Environment, the world's second largest waste and water company, said
on Friday core earnings rose 15.8 percent in the first quarter helped by a
weaker euro currency, and confirmed its 2015 outlook.
VINCI
Europe's biggest construction and concessions company posted an 8 percent
fall in first-quarter underlying sales as weak economic conditions in France
weighed on its main contracting business, which includes construction and road
building.
VALEO
The French car parts maker's first-quarter revenue rose 15 percent, lifted
by growth in sales to European and Chinese automakers.
SABADELL
Spain's Banco Sabadell on Friday reported a 75 percent jump in first quarter
net profit from a year earlier, beating forecasts on improved lending income and
as charges on soured debts fell.
TELEFONICA, PRISA
Spain's antitrust watchdog on Thursday said it had approved the purchase of
Prisa's pay-tv unit Canal+ by Telefonica although it attached conditions to the
deal, among them the obligation to offer wholesale TV packages to competitors.
SANTANDER ; UNICREDIT
UniCredit and Banco Santander agreed on Thursday to merge their asset
management businesses in a deal valuing the new group at some 5.4 billion euros
($5.8 billion).
TELECOM ITALIA
The state owner of Italy's Metroweb has rejected a proposal by Telecom
Italia to take a stake in the broadband company and gradually reach full
ownership, according to two people close to the matter and an email seen by
Reuters.
ENEL
A Hungarian-led consortium is still interested in bidding for Enel's
majority stake in the main Slovak electricity producer, the head of one of the
companies in the group said on Thursday.
FINMECCANICA
The defence group said on Thursday it saw itself as damaged party in the
Algeria probe involving its AgustaWestland unit.
ELECTROLUX
Home appliances maker Electrolux reported a smaller than expected slide in
first quarter earnings and stood by its forecast for growth in white goods
markets on both sides of the North Atlantic this year.
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
State Street Corp Q1 2015 State Street Corp Earnings
Release
Barnes Group Inc Q1 2015 Barnes Group Inc Earnings
Release
American Airlines Q1 2015 American Airlines Group Inc
Group Inc Earnings Release
First Niagara Q1 2015 First Niagara Financial Group
Financial Group Inc Inc Earnings Release
Provident Financial Q1 2015 Provident Financial Services Inc
Services Inc Earnings Release
Biogen Inc Q1 2015 Biogen Idec Inc Earnings Release
JMP Group Inc Q1 2015 JMP Group Inc Earnings Release
Westmoreland Q1 2015 Westmoreland Resource Partners
Resource Partners LP LP Earnings Release
IMS Health Holdings Q1 2015 IMS Health Holdings Inc Earnings
Inc Release
Xerox Corp Q1 2015 Xerox Corporation Earnings
Release
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0800 DE Ifo Business Climate, Current Conditions, Expectations
1230 US Durable Goods
1430 US ECRI Weekly
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,112.93 0.24 % 4.97
NIKKEI 20042.68 -0.72 % -144.97
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 516.61 0.09 % 0.49
EUR/USD 1.0808 -0.15 % -0.0016
USD/JPY 119.51 -0.04 % -0.0500
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.954 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 0.164 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,191.35 -0.19 % -$2.25
US CRUDE $57.39 -0.61 % -0.35
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares take cue from Nasdaq record
> US STOCKS-Nasdaq sets closing record
> Nikkei poised to snap 3-day winning streak; oil stocks gain
> TREASURIES-U.S. bond market rebounds on weak data, Greece
> FOREX-Dollar slips on home data, euro climbs on Greek hopes
> PRECIOUS-Soft U.S. data supports gold, but set for weekly dip
> METALS-Copper rises in step with stronger equities, oil
> Oil prices edge down from 2015-highs, but set for weekly gains
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)