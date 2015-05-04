LONDON, May 4 Financial spreadbetters predicted Germany's DAX
to open around 39 points higher, or up 0.36 percent, and France's CAC
40 to gain about 24 points, or 0.16 percent, on Monday.
Major European markets, including German and French stock exchanges, were
closed on Friday for the May Day Holiday. The UK market, which was open on
Friday, is shut for business on Monday.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q1 2015 Banco Comercial Portugues SA Earnings Release
Q1 2015 Luxottica Group SpA Earnings Release
Q1 2015 Audi AG Earnings Release
Q1 2015 Banca Generali SpA Earnings Release
U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q1 2015 Cognizant Technology Solutions
Q1 2015 Dun & Bradstreet Corp
Q1 2015 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc
Q1 2015 Cimarex Energy Co
MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
CH Manufacturing
IT Mfg PMI
FR Mfg PMI
DE Mfg PMI
EZ Mfg PMI
US ISM-New York Index
US Durable Goods
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0521 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,108.29 1.09 % 22.78
NIKKEI 19531.63 0.06 % 11.62
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 514.44 0.26 % 1.35
EUR/USD 1.1191 -0.06 % -0.0007
USD/JPY 120.07 -0.07 % -0.0900
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.112 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 0.357 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,183.36 0.45 % $5.26
US CRUDE $59.19 0.07 % 0.04
