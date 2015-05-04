(Adds company news)
LONDON, May 4 Germany's DAX and France's CAC share indexes
headed for a slightly higher open on Monday, catching up with gains in the U.S.
market on Friday, when major European markets were closed for the May Day
holiday.
The UK market, which was open on Friday, is shut for business on Monday.
At 0649 GMT, futures for Germany's DAX and France's CAC were
up 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent respectively, while the Euro STOXX 50
futures were flat.
U.S. stocks rose 1.0 to 1.3 percent on Friday as
investors snapped up beaten-down shares in the healthcare and technology sectors
and as data gave further signs of a pick-up in the economy.
Basic resources stocks will be in focus after data showed that factory
activity in China, the world's biggest metals consumer, saw its fastest drop in
a year in April as new orders shrank, hardening the case for fresh stimulus to
halt a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
The HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 48.9 in April from
49.6 in March.
European PMI numbers are due later in the day.
Investors' focus this week will be on a UK general election on Thursday. The
latest polls show neither of the major parties is likely to win a clear majority
of seats.
They will also keep an eye on Greece. The country's labour minister said on
Monday that Greece intends to meet debt payments this month and reach a deal
with its international lenders to unlock remaining bailout aid, but the
International Monetary Fund insists on tough labour reforms.
Struggling amid a cash crunch, Athens faces debt repayments to the IMF
totalling nearly 1.0 billion euros this month and has been borrowing from
municipalities and government entities to meet obligations.
COMPANY NEWS
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen's works council backed the carmaker's choice of two new
supervisory board members, appointments opposed by newly departed Chairman
Ferdinand Piech.
The premier of the German state of Lower Saxony, which owns 20 percent of
Volkswagen, was quoted on Saturday as saying that a power struggle at Europe's
largest carmaker that ended in the departure of Chairman Ferdinand Piech, was
over.
SAP
The business software company said on Friday it is not considering acquiring
online rival Salesforce.com Inc, after a news report suggested the
leaders of the two companies had held talks about strategic alliances last year.
BHP BILLITON
Standard & Poor's warned on Monday it may cut BHP Billiton's credit rating
in the next 12 months, reflecting the global miner's commitment never to cut its
dividend, even in the face of weak prices for its two biggest earners.
Separately, BHP Billiton's shareholders are expected to approve the biggest
ever spin-off in the mining industry on Wednesday, seeking to wring more value
out of a string of long-neglected aluminium, manganese, silver and nickel
assets.
SIEMENS
The German industrial firm plans to keep most of its 13 underperforming
businesses for now and will try to sell a handful of "marginal" operations, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
A Chinese regulator investigated Siemens AG last year over whether the
German group's healthcare unit and its dealers bribed hospitals to buy expensive
disposable products used in some of its medical devices, three people with
knowledge of the probe told Reuters.
ORANGE
The French telecoms group is set to secure European Union approval for its
3.4 billion euro deal to acquire Spanish fixed line network operator Jazztel
after offering to strengthen rivals in Spain, four people familiar with the
matter said.
RENAULT
The French government's move to tighten its hold on Renault, crowned by a
rare public defeat for CEO Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, has exposed competing
visions for the carmaker and its alliance with Nissan.
ADIDAS
The chief executive of Adidas defends his record ahead of next week's annual
shareholder's meeting, saying the German sportswear company had made a great
start to 2015.
DEUTSCHE POST
Thousands of workers at Deutsche Post staged another strike on Saturday over
the company's plans to expand its parcel delivery service using workers on lower
pay, labour union Verdi said.
AREVA, EDF
Areva has attracted the interest of three Chinese groups in its technology
and parts of its business as the loss-making, majority state-owned French
nuclear reactor company restructures, Le Journal du Dimanche reported.
FIAT CHRYSLER
Fiat Chrysler's sales in the U.S. rose 6 percent to 189,027 vehicles in
April as Jeep brand sales jumped 20 percent, while sales in Canada rose 1
percent, boosted by Jeep sales as well as the Chrysler 200 sedan.
MONTE DEI PASCHI
The bank and Japanese broker Nomura are sounding each other out
over a possible settlement to close a derivative trade that is bleeding money at
the Italian bank, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.
DEUTSCHE BAHN
Germany's GDL train drivers' union called on Sunday for a seven-day strike,
starting with freight trains on Monday and passenger traffic on Tuesday, to back
its claims in a dispute with Deutsche Bahn over pay and negotiating rights.
AIRBUS
Airbus Group said on Thursday it planned to complain to the German
authorities over reports that the country's foreign intelligence agency had
helped the United States to spy on it and other European firms.
NOVO NORDISK
Denmark's Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin producer, said on Monday
it would invest 1.5 billion Danish crowns ($225 million) in new haemophilia
treatment manufacturing facility in Denmark.
BNP PARIBAS
The French bank was sentenced to five years probation by a U.S. judge on
Friday in connection with a record $8.9 billion settlement resolving claims that
it violated sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran.
SANOFI
The drugmaker, which sacked its CEO last year and appointed a new one in
February, has appealed for shareholder loyalty as it seeks to head off a
potential rebellion over millions of euros in payments to both men. Investor
advisory group ISS has recommended a vote against two resolutions that would
approve those payments at Sanofi's AGM on Monday.
MERCK
The pharmaceuticals and chemicals group plans to step up investments in its
brand to defend the company's rights to the name, which it shares with U.S.
company Merck, its chief executive told the Financial Times.
DASSAULT AVIATION
Chief Executive Eric Trappier told Le Figaro newspaper in an interview that
other countries had expressed interest in buying the company's Rafale jet
fighter, adding that it was "possible" that Dassault could sign further
contracts this year.
UBS
Swiss bank UBS could combine its investment banking arm with that of Credit
Suisse to create a top player, Eric Knight, head of activist investor
Knight Vinke, was quoted as saying in an interview with a Swiss paper on Sunday.
VONTOBEL
The company said it has completed the acquisition of a 60 percent stake in
Britain's TwentyFour Asset Management, which it disclosed last month.
U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q1 2015 Cognizant Technology Solutions
Q1 2015 Dun & Bradstreet Corp
Q1 2015 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc
Q1 2015 Cimarex Energy Co
MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
CH Manufacturing
IT Mfg PMI
FR Mfg PMI
DE Mfg PMI
EZ Mfg PMI
US ISM-New York Index
US Durable Goods
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0528 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,108.29 1.09 % 22.78
NIKKEI 19531.63 0.06 % 11.62
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 514.42 0.26 % 1.33
EUR/USD 1.1193 -0.04 % -0.0005
USD/JPY 120.06 -0.08 % -0.1000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.112 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 0.357 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,183.55 0.46 % $5.45
US CRUDE $59.14 -0.02 % -0.01
> Asian shares recover as weak China activity spurs stimulus bets
> Wall St ends up sharply as investors buy beaten-down shares
> U.S. bonds post steepest weekly sell-off in two months
> Dollar off 2-month lows; Aussie on defensive ahead of RBA
> Gold ticks up from 6-week low as equities fall
> Shanghai copper up 3 pct, plays catch up after holiday
> Brent falls towards $66, China factory activity falls
(Reporting by Atul Prakash, editing by Nigel Stephenson)