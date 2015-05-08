LONDON, May 8 UK shares were set to lead a rebound in European equity indexes on Friday after early poll results showed Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives are set to govern Britain for another five years. Broader market sentiment was also supported by a return to calm in U.S and European government bonds after the recent selloff, with investors holding fire ahead of key U.S. jobs data due later in the session. At 0632 GMT, futures for Britain's FTSE index were up 1.7 percent, with contracts on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC up between 0.3 percent and 0.5 percent. European shares in the FTSEurofirst 300 index have fallen 6 percent from a 14-1/2 year peak hit in April as a rebound in oil prices raised the spectre of an early interest rate hike in the United States at a time of patchy economic growth. Investors were likely to focus on U.S. employment data due at 1230 GMT for an indication of the state of the world's largest economy. COMPANY NEWS: BRITISH ELECTION: Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives are set to govern Britain for another five years after an unexpectedly strong showing, but may have to grapple with renewed calls for Scottish independence after nationalists surged. BILFINGER Indicated 2.6 pct lower Bilfinger has become the first international company to disclose to Brazil that it may have paid bribes as it seeks leniency under a new anti-corruption law, Comptroller General Valdir Simão said on Thursday. Separately, the company said human error was partly to blame for repeated profit warnings at the German engineering services firm over the past year but denied on Thursday there were systematic failures of corporate governance. SYNGENTA Agricultural companies Monsanto and Syngenta are working with investment banks on a takeover deal that would create an industry behemoth with combined sales of more than $31 billion, three sources familiar with the matter said. Monsanto made an initial offer to buy Syngenta for about $45 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. For more, click on TELECOM ITALIA Telecom Italia posted a 7.7 percent drop in first-quarter core profit on Thursday, hit by an economic slowdown in Brazil, but said pressure on its domestic business eased thanks to a greater focus on broadband and mobile internet services. Conference call on Q1 results(1000 GMT). FINMECCANICA The Italian aerospace and defence group stuck to its 2015 outlook on Thursday after posting an 11 percent increase in core earnings in the first quarter, boosted by higher sales at its helicopter and defence electronics units. Conference call on Q1 results on Friday ENEL A privately-held Czech energy group and a Slovak-Hungarian consortium are bidding for a stake Enel holds in the main Slovak electricity utility Slovenske Elektrarne, the companies said on Thursday. Enel's Spanish unit Endesa said its Q1 core earnings rose 4.7 percent to 952 million euros. The group holds a conference call on first quarter results at 0730 GMT. PRYSMIAN Italian cable maker Prysmian expects core earnings to reach as much as 610 million euros this year, from 509 million euros in 2014, after posting a 53 percent rise in the first quarter. WILLIAM DEMANT The Danish hearing aid maker repeated Thursday its financial guidance for 2015 and said local-currency sales growth in the first quarter was satisfactory, without disclosing figures. Exchange rate fluctuations positively affected revenue, it said. For more on the company, click on TDC The Danish telecoms operator reported on Thursday first-quarter underlying core profit a touch below analysts' expectations but kept its full-year guidance unchanged. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to 2.47 billion crowns ($376 million) from 4.3 billion a year ago, below a forecast for 2.5 billion in a Reuters poll. For more on the company, click on ORKLA The Norwegian conglomerate posted first-quarter earnings ahead of expectations on Thursday as its branded consumer goods unit performed well, despite a drag from a weaker Swedish and Norwegian currencies, it said. Orkla's pretax profit rose 37 percent to 795 million crowns ($107 million), beating forecasts for 725 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts. For more on the company, click on ITALCEMENTI Italcementi said on Thursday it confirmed its 2015 outlook after posting Q1 recurring EBITDA of 95.2 million euros. HOLCIM Investors in the Swiss cement maker are due on Friday to vote on a capital increase which aims to pave the way for a planned $40 billion merger with France's Lafarge. For more, click on UBS Activist investor Knight Vinke, which is pushing for changes at UBS AG , said on Thursday it continued to have concerns about the bank's strategy. For more, click on NOVARTIS A U.S. appeals court has blocked the sale of Novartis AG's recently approved "biosimilar" form of Neupogen, Amgen Inc's AMGN.O blockbuster drug used to prevent infections in cancer patients. For more, click on DEUTSCHE BANK A key Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives is calling for a public hearing to vet a request by Deutsche Bank to continue managing retirement accounts, after one of its units pleaded guilty to manipulating interest rates last month. VOLKSWAGEN The United Auto Workers said on Thursday it wants to enter new talks with Volkswagen AG about recognizing the union as collective bargaining agent for workers at the German automaker's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Interim Management Statement Release Q1 2015 Atlantia SpA Earnings Release Q1 2015 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA Earnings Release Q1 2015 Buzzi Unicem SpA Earnings Release Q1 2015 Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Earnings Release (IFRS) Interim Q2 2015 Osram Licht AG Earnings Release Q1 2015 Acciona SA Earnings Release Q1 2015 Man Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release Q1 2015 Nokian Tyres plc Earnings Release Q1 2015 Schibsted ASA Earnings Release Q1 2015 AGEAS SA Earnings Release Q1 2015 BG Group PLC Earnings Release Q1 2015 InterContinental Hotels Interim Management Statement Q1 2015 Swedish Match AB Earnings Release MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0545 CH Unemployment Apr 0600 DE Industrial output, trade balance Mar 0700 GB Halifax House Prices Apr 0715 CH CPI Apr 0800 IT Industrial output Mar 0830 GB Goods trade balance Mar 1230 US Non-farm payrolls Apr 1400 US Wholesale sales Mar